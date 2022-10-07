I'm A Celebrity 2022 Line-Up Of Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants

Rumours about the I'm A Celeb 2022 line-up have begun. Picture: Alamy / ITV

By Kathryn Knight

I'm A Celebrity is finally back in Australia for its 2022 series, here's who's rumoured to be on the line-up of contestants this time around.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is resuming production as normal this year, after two years filming in Wales due to the pandemic.

Big celebrity names and TV favourites are rumoured to be on the line-up, from Love Island's Olivia Attwood to Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé and comedian Seann Walsh.

Ant and Dec are of course returning as the show's hosts, after already having filmed I'm A Celeb: All Stars earlier this year.

But who is on the complete line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2022? Let's take a look at some of the names...

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy is rumoured to be on the I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: Getty

Boy George is apparently on the line-up for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up

A few names have already began to circulate around the I'm A Celeb line-up, including some very familiar reality TV faces.

Here's the complete line-up of rumoured celebrities:

Comedian Seann Walsh

Love Island 2018 star Olivia Attwood

Comedian and Gogglebox's Babatúndé Aléshé

Pop star Boy George

Olympian Tom Daley

Hollyoaks' Owen Warner

Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy

EastEnders' Danny Dyer

Babatúndé Aléshé is a comedian and Celebrity Gogglebox star. Picture: Channel 4

Danny Dyer is a rumoured I'm a Celeb cast mate. Picture: Getty

Adebayo Akinfenwa is thought to be heading into the jungle. Picture: Getty

When does I'm a Celebrity start and how long is it on for?

I'm a Celebrity usually starts mid-November, but a specific date is yet to be confirmed.

The launch show always take place on a Sunday and it usually runs for three weeks, until the first week of December.

Is I'm A Celebrity 2022 back in Australia?

I'm a Celebrity will be filmed in Australia once again this year, after two years of taking place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020 and Danny Miller was crowned King of the Castle the following year.

