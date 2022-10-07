On Air Now
Aimee Vivian and Marvin Humes 1pm - 4pm
7 October 2022, 12:17
I'm A Celebrity is finally back in Australia for its 2022 series, here's who's rumoured to be on the line-up of contestants this time around.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is resuming production as normal this year, after two years filming in Wales due to the pandemic.
Big celebrity names and TV favourites are rumoured to be on the line-up, from Love Island's Olivia Attwood to Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé and comedian Seann Walsh.
Ekin-Su Culculoglu & Davide Sanclimenti’s TV Show ‘Homecomings’ Is Coming Soon
Ant and Dec are of course returning as the show's hosts, after already having filmed I'm A Celeb: All Stars earlier this year.
But who is on the complete line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2022? Let's take a look at some of the names...
A few names have already began to circulate around the I'm A Celeb line-up, including some very familiar reality TV faces.
Here's the complete line-up of rumoured celebrities:
I'm a Celebrity usually starts mid-November, but a specific date is yet to be confirmed.
The launch show always take place on a Sunday and it usually runs for three weeks, until the first week of December.
I'm a Celebrity will be filmed in Australia once again this year, after two years of taking place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020 and Danny Miller was crowned King of the Castle the following year.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital