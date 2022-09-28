On Air Now
I’m A Celebrity returns for an all-star edition set to air in 2023.
Ant and Dec have already wrapped on filming for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars, which will see 15 celebrities back in camp.
This time around, the series fronted by Ant and Dec was filmed in South Africa.
ITV Announce 'I’m A Celebrity' X 'The Masked Singer' One-Off Special
The format differs to the original Australian format in that it’s not known how many celebrities will start in camp or how many there will be when one contestant is crowned King or Queen.
A source described the new show as ‘the best of I’m a Celebrity, quite literally’ but with ‘surprises along the way’.
Boxer Amir Khan, dietician Gillian McKeith, who famously fainted on the show in 2010, and Made in Chelsea star Carol Vorderman are all apparently on the line-up.
But who’s in the line-up for I’m A Celebrity: All Stars? Here are the rumours so far…
