I’m A Celebrity All Stars Line-Up Apparently Includes Carol Vorderman And Gillian McKeith

Ant and Dec will host I'm A Celeb: All Stars. Picture: ITV / Alamy

I’m A Celebrity returns for an all-star edition set to air in 2023.

Ant and Dec have already wrapped on filming for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars, which will see 15 celebrities back in camp.

This time around, the series fronted by Ant and Dec was filmed in South Africa.

The format differs to the original Australian format in that it’s not known how many celebrities will start in camp or how many there will be when one contestant is crowned King or Queen.

I'm a Celeb: All Stars has been filmed already. Picture: Getty

Carol Vorderman is apparently on the I'm A Celeb: All Stars line-up. Picture: Getty

A source described the new show as ‘the best of I’m a Celebrity, quite literally’ but with ‘surprises along the way’.

Boxer Amir Khan, dietician Gillian McKeith, who famously fainted on the show in 2010, and Made in Chelsea star Carol Vorderman are all apparently on the line-up.

But who’s in the line-up for I’m A Celebrity: All Stars? Here are the rumours so far…

Helen Flanagan is rumoured to be on the I'm A Celeb: All Stars line-up. Picture: Getty

Joe Swash won I'm A Celeb in 2008. Picture: Getty

I’m a Celebrity: All Stars line-up

Amir Khan

Phil Tuffnel

Gillian McKeith

Carol Vorderman

Paul Burrell

Georgia Toffolo

Andrew Whyment

Shaun Ryder

Helen Flanagan

Janice Dickinson

Myleene Klass

Dean Gaffney

Joe Swash

Fatima Whitbread

