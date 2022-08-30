ITV Announce 'I’m A Celebrity' X 'The Masked Singer' One-Off Special

30 August 2022, 15:40

I'm A Celebrity and The Masked Singer are getting a collab special
I'm A Celebrity and The Masked Singer are getting a collab special. Picture: superTV247/Twitter

By Kathryn Knight

Former I’m a Celebrity campmates will take on The Masked Singer in a TV show collaboration on ITV.

The Masked Singer will be I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! themed in a one-off special later this year, ITV has confirmed.

The exact dynamic is yet to be confirmed but it's thought ex campmates will dress up as jungle critters, with costumes including a witchery grub and a kangaroo – just some of the things contestants in the jungle are typically faced with.

The celebrities taking part will of course remain top secret until the show airs, but we know that Joel Dommett will be back as its host.

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

Joel usually fronts the original edition of The Masked Singer and starred on I'm A Celeb in 2016.

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer
Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer. Picture: Getty
I'm A Celebrity returns to Australia later this year
I'm A Celebrity returns to Australia later this year. Picture: ITV
The Masked Singer is getting an I'm A Celeb twist
The Masked Singer is getting an I'm A Celeb twist. Picture: ITV

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will also be back as the show’s panelists.

The jungle-critter costumes aren’t the only I’m A Celeb twist The Masked Singer will receive; ITV have teased a "bonkers show-blending new twist", which will put Dommett up to a challenge too.

He’ll be tasked with ‘hunting down those all-important mind-bending clues for the panel.’

The one-off combination is to celebrate the return of I’m A Celebrity, which will finally be filmed in Australia after two years in Wales due to COVID restrictions.

