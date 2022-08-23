Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

23 August 2022, 11:04

Everything you need to know about who will be the new Love Island host
Everything you need to know about who will be the new Love Island host. Picture: ITV

By Hayley Habbouchi

Laura Whitmore has stepped down as the Love Island host - but who will be the next presenter to take over the hosting duties?

Love Island is set to be taking on a new host after Laura Whitmore announced she quit her role as presenter of the ITV2 dating show after three years - but who will replace her as the next host?

The mum-of-one, who is also married to Love Island’s iconic narrator Iain Stirling, announced in an Instagram post that she initially only signed up to host the show for a limited time after her good friend and late host Caroline Flack stepped away from the role.

Laura Whitmore Has Quit Hosting Love Island

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Gemma & Luca

In her post, however, she did spark speculation that a new presenter for the 2023 series has already been selected after reassuring fans: “You’ll be in safe hands.”

It wasn’t long before names began circulating online, with fans putting forward hosts they would love to see present the upcoming series.

So, who will be the new Love Island host in 2023?

Who will host the next Love Island? All the speculated names

Laura Whitmore has stepped down as the Love Island host
Laura Whitmore has stepped down as the Love Island host. Picture: ITV2
Some fans are hoping to see Ekin-Su become the new Love Island host after winning the series
Some fans are hoping to see Ekin-Su become the new Love Island host after winning the series. Picture: ITV2

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Many fans have been calling on the queen of Love Island 2022 herself, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, to host the new series of the show after winning this summer with her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

The Turkish actress quickly became a nation-favourite during her time in the villa, so it’s no surprise fans want to see her back in her element.

2019 islander Maura Higgins is also a favourite to host the new Love Island series
2019 islander Maura Higgins is also a favourite to host the new Love Island series. Picture: Alamy

Maura Higgins

Love Island 2019 bombshell Maura Higgins is also a favourite to host the new series after making an iconic appearance on the show three years ago.

It’s no surprise that fans are eager to see some Love Island royalty hosting the new series - after all, who knows the villa and the show better?

Fans have been petitioning for Maya Jama to become the new Love Island host
Fans have been petitioning for Maya Jama to become the new Love Island host. Picture: Alamy

Maya Jama

TV host Maya Jama has long been a favourite to present the dating show, with fans petitioning for her to sign up for years.

Now that the hosting spot is open, fans are more eager than ever to see the DJ take over the hosting duties for the dating series.

AJ Odudu is also a fan-favourite to host the next Love Island series
AJ Odudu is also a fan-favourite to host the next Love Island series. Picture: Alamy

AJ Odudu

Love Island fans are also eager to see AJ Odudu take over hosting duties for the new 2023 series.

The TV presenter has already gained a huge following from hosting Married at First Sight: Afters as well as Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast.

Emily Atack is in the running to be the new Love Island host
Emily Atack is in the running to be the new Love Island host. Picture: Alamy

Emily Atack

Another fan-favourite name circulating online to take over hosting duties on Love Island is TV presenter Emily Atack.

Some people even pointed out her long history on ITV as she fronts her very own sketch show on the channel and has long been on the Celebrity Juice panel.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more updates on the new Love Island host!

