Are Iain Stirling And Laura Whitmore Married?

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore could be husband and wife. Picture: instagram

Iain Stirling has sparked speculation that he’s secretly married Laura Whitmore after appearing on TV wearing a wedding ring!

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore reportedly became engaged earlier this year in South Africa while filming Love Island, and now fans are asking if they’ve taken their relationship to the next stage and married in secret.

Let's take a look at the rumours...

Laura Whitmore Made The First Move On 'Intimidated' Love Island Boyfriend Iain Stirling

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married? Picture: instagram

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

Neither Iain or Laura have confirmed the rumours which all started when Iain appeared on Loose Women wearing a gold band on his wedding finger.

The pair, who live together in a stunning home in North London, have been dating since 2016 and have made it clear they're both in it for the long haul, so it's not a huge surprise!

What have Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore said about their relationship?

Iain and Laura kept their romance under wraps at first before making the decision to go public on social media, with Laura saying at the time: “We'd been together for four or five months before we put anything on our social media.

“I think at that point we were both like, "should we just own it?" And then once you put it out there, no one gives a s***. People only care when they don't know something.”

The couple are now very open about their relationship on social media and often post loved-up selfies and hilarious TikToks.

They’re also not afraid to open up about their romance in interviews.

Laura recently appeared on the Private Parts podcast with Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle, and revealed she was initially ‘worried’ at the start of lockdown about all the time the usually busy pair would be spending together.

She said: "At the start, I was worried, very worried. We live together, but we don't see a lot of each other.

"Ian is a comedian so he has a lot of late-night gigs. I get up a lot earlier than him if I am doing radio.”

However, it all worked out in the end and the pair are now happier than ever, which she said is a ‘huge relief’.

She added: “What I have discovered is that I quite like my boyfriend.

"It’s such a huge relief as I wasn’t sure which way it was going to go.

"What I have realised is, is that my dog is a pain in the a**. He just follows me everywhere. Literally everywhere.

"Boyfriend is ok, dog is a little bit of a nightmare."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News