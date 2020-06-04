Inside Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling’s Colourful North London Home

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling live in North London. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram / Iain Stirling/Instagram

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling live in an edgy house in North London – let's take a look inside the homely flat.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling – who are thought to be engaged – moved in together a year into their relationship and have been sharing photos from their stylish home on Instagram ever since.

The Love Island presenter and her voiceover boyfriend are lucky enough to have a garden at their house, so have been sunbathing outdoors during lockdown.

As well as a private garden with a BBQ and a colourful table and chairs, Laura and Iain have a balcony at the front of their home, overlooking the pretty road they live on.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are very proud of their gorgeous garden. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

The couple have a grand fireplace in their dining area. Picture: Iain Stirling/Instagram

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have a large L-shaped sofa. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram / Iain Stirling/Instagram

Alongside sunny selfies from their back garden, the couple often share TikTok videos from inside their home.

Laura also had to create an at-home studio for her radio presenting job, giving fans an insight into her work-from-home set-up.

The couple have a large L-shaped grey sofa in their living room, with a large studio light ideal for Laura’s stunning selfies and live yoga videos she often films lives for her fans.

Laura Whitmore poses on their stylish armchair. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Clearly a very creative couple, they also have a guitar in the corner and lots of art covering the walls.

Adding lots of colours to their homely living room, the pair have a vibrant turquoise armchair and cushions to match.

Laura often gets questions from fans on Instagram about where she buys her home accessories and the wooden trays on the arms of her sofa were of particular interest recently!

Laura Whitmore showed off her shoe closet on Instagram during a clear-out. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura Whitmore's desk area is the ideal set-up. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Meanwhile, their open-plan kitchen/dining area holds a large wooden table ideal for entertaining and features an old fashioned fire place between the fitted bookcases.

At the start of lockdown, Laura shared updates of her mass wardrobe clearcut, giving fans a look at her extensive shoe collection neatly organised in shelves in her wardrobes.

Fans also got a sneak-peek at the couple’s bedroom which has gorgeous wooden flooring like the rest of the house, and a corner for her to work in.

Her work-from-home set-up is decorated with pink patterned wallpaper and plenty of books.

