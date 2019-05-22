Who Is Laura Whitmore? Survival Of The Fittest Host And Iain Stirling's Girlfriend

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Get to know Irish TV presenter, Laura Whitmore.

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore has been dating Scottish comedian and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling since July, 2017.

But who is Laura, what shows has she hosted and how did she meet Iain? We reveal all...

Who is Laura Whitmore?

Laura was born on 4 May, 1985, making her 34 years old at the time of writing this article.

She grew up in Bray, Ireland, with her two brothers and parents, before moving to Dublin, where she studied journalism at university.

Whitmore then moved over to the US, attending Boston University for a year abroad.

Laura currently lives in London with her beau, Iain.

Laura Whitmore has been dating the Scottish comedian since 2017. Picture: Getty

How long has she been dating Iain Stirling and how did she meet the Love Island narrator?

Laura started dating Scottish comedian Iain Stirling back in July 2017, after meeting him at an ITV bash in 2016.

According to The Sun, the pair continued to hang out after the event with their mutual friends - including Ore Oduba who Laura did Strictly with.

They were then spotted together at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where Iain was performing.

Since, the pair have made things official, sharing pics of each other on Instagram - it's also been rumoured that the couple moved in together last year.

Laura had previously been linked to Palo Nutini (clearly likes the Scottish accent) and Rory Williams from Sunset Sons.

What TV shows has Laura Whitmore hosted?

Laura Whitmore is best known for hosting reality TV show, Survival of the Fittest - which featured Dani Dyer, but she had to quit the show after dislocating her shoulder.

She also hosted the I'm a Celeb spin-off on ITV2 between 2011-2015, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016.

As well as presenting TV shows, Laura has hosted several music events, including the Isle of Wight Festival coverage, The BRITs Backstage and V Festival.