Laura Whitmore Seemingly Confirms Baby Daughter’s Name With Sentimental Meaning

24 May 2021, 13:33

Laura Whitmore's baby girl's name has an adorable meaning
Picture: @thewhitmore/Instagram
Laura Whitmore appears to have confirmed the name of her and Iain Stirling’s baby girl.

Laura Whitmore has seemingly revealed the name of her and her husband Iain Stirling’s daughter.

The Love Island host took to Instagram to reminisce about her favourite Glastonbury memories ahead of the online event, which aired over the weekend, and fans reckon a photo she shared has confirmed the name of her baby girl.

Love Island 2021 Producers Casting 'More Bisexual Contestants'

The snap showed a tiny denim jacket hung up with the name 'Stevie Re' written on it in white block letters on the back, which appears to be a nod to the 36-year-old’s Irish roots.

Ré is the Irish word for ‘moon’, which would mean Laura and Iain’s daughter’s name is Stevie Moon - how sweet!

Laura Whitmore appeared to confirm her daughter's name
Laura Whitmore appeared to confirm her daughter's name. Picture: @thewhitmore/Instagram
Laura Whitmore is thought to have named her baby Stevie Re
Laura Whitmore is thought to have named her baby Stevie Re. Picture: @thewhitmore/Instagram

Despite the TV host not specifically mentioning her daughter’s name in her post, she penned a caption about her memories from the music festival.

She wrote: “A few years ago at Glastonbury I bought the handmade ‘time to dance and play’ sign somewhere in the healing fields en route to Shangri La.

“I ended up wandering around by myself for a few hours, stumbling across different stages and tents. I look at this sign and remind myself of the importance of having fun."

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling welcomed their first child in April
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling welcomed their first child in April. Picture: @iaindoesjokes/Instagram

Laura continued: “Life can get stressful. It can feel overwhelming. But it reminds me of the things that bring me joy in my life.

“So today, do something that brings you joy! Have a great weekend x [sic]."

The name of Laura and Iain’s baby girl is also thought to be a nod to Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

