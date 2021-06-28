Two Love Island Stars Accused Of Ending Their Relationships Before Joining Line-Up

28 June 2021, 13:54

Love Islanders Hugo and Shannon are said to have 'dumped' their partners ahead of joining the line-up
Love Islanders Hugo and Shannon are said to have 'dumped' their partners ahead of joining the line-up. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rumours have been circulating that Love Island 2021 stars Hugo Hammond and Shannon Singh reportedly ended their respective relationships before heading to the villa.

Love Island 2021 contestants Hugo Hammond and Shannon Singh have faced rumours that they ‘ditched their partners’ before joining the line-up for the dating show.

According to this tabloid, the two Islanders were rumoured to have ended their respective relationships ‘just weeks’ before heading into the sunny villa in Mallorca.

Day One Of Love Island 2021 First Look As The Coupling-Up Begins

The publication reported that Hugo had put an end to his romance with long-term girlfriend, Millie Simmons, earlier this year, before allegedly also ‘cutting contact’ with his more recent beau Kathryn Burrows following his relationship with Millie.

A source told the tabloid: “Hugo was in contact with both Kathryn and Millie right up until he got the call-up for Love Island at the last minute. He and Millie had ended their relationship, but she was hopeful they would get back together, because they were still talking.”

Shannon Singh apparently ended things with her boyfriend before joining Love Island
Shannon Singh apparently ended things with her boyfriend before joining Love Island. Picture: ITV

They continued: “Meanwhile, he was very interested in Kathryn and had been texting her. Hugo knows he’s a good-looking lad and he plays to his sensitive side when it comes to attracting women. He loves being the centre of attention."

However, a source close to Hugo reportedly said: “Millie and Hugo decided to mutually split before the show started."

Meanwhile, Shannon was said to have been dating DJ Ben Stirling before making it to the final stages of Love Island, with an insider telling the same tabloid: “Shannon and Ben were so close. They got on really well and had such a lot in common. They both love music and partying.

“They went travelling earlier this year with a group of friends and had the time of their lives. Ben celebrated his 22nd birthday in February while they were in Mexico and Shannon really spoiled him. They had a big celebration dinner with pals."

Hugo Hammond allegedly 'cut ties' with pre-villa relationships
Hugo Hammond allegedly 'cut ties' with pre-villa relationships. Picture: ITV

The source added: “They both said they loved each other, so it was a real shock when she called time on their relationship out of the blue.

“She obviously felt Love Island was too big an opportunity to miss out on because she was already dating someone — even someone she seemed to really like. She’s clearly not averse to leaving broken hearts behind her."

Love Island returns to our screens on Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How long will this years Love Island be airing on ITV2?

How Long Is Love Island 2021 On For?

Faye Winter is just one of the many Love Island 2021 contestants

Who Is Faye Winter? Love Island Star’s Age, Where She’s From And Job Revealed

Shannon Singh is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants

Shannon Singh: How Old Is The Love Island Star & What’s Her Job?

The Love Island villa is available to hire

Where Is The Love Island Villa 2021, Can You Rent It Out And How Much Does It Cost?

Love Island

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Love Island Hosts Been Together?

Features

Laura Whitmore's baby girl's name has an adorable meaning

Laura Whitmore's Baby Daughter’s Name Holds Sentimental Meaning

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills