Two Love Island Stars Accused Of Ending Their Relationships Before Joining Line-Up

Love Islanders Hugo and Shannon are said to have 'dumped' their partners ahead of joining the line-up. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Rumours have been circulating that Love Island 2021 stars Hugo Hammond and Shannon Singh reportedly ended their respective relationships before heading to the villa.

Love Island 2021 contestants Hugo Hammond and Shannon Singh have faced rumours that they ‘ditched their partners’ before joining the line-up for the dating show.

According to this tabloid, the two Islanders were rumoured to have ended their respective relationships ‘just weeks’ before heading into the sunny villa in Mallorca.

The publication reported that Hugo had put an end to his romance with long-term girlfriend, Millie Simmons, earlier this year, before allegedly also ‘cutting contact’ with his more recent beau Kathryn Burrows following his relationship with Millie.

A source told the tabloid: “Hugo was in contact with both Kathryn and Millie right up until he got the call-up for Love Island at the last minute. He and Millie had ended their relationship, but she was hopeful they would get back together, because they were still talking.”

Shannon Singh apparently ended things with her boyfriend before joining Love Island. Picture: ITV

They continued: “Meanwhile, he was very interested in Kathryn and had been texting her. Hugo knows he’s a good-looking lad and he plays to his sensitive side when it comes to attracting women. He loves being the centre of attention."

However, a source close to Hugo reportedly said: “Millie and Hugo decided to mutually split before the show started."

Meanwhile, Shannon was said to have been dating DJ Ben Stirling before making it to the final stages of Love Island, with an insider telling the same tabloid: “Shannon and Ben were so close. They got on really well and had such a lot in common. They both love music and partying.

“They went travelling earlier this year with a group of friends and had the time of their lives. Ben celebrated his 22nd birthday in February while they were in Mexico and Shannon really spoiled him. They had a big celebration dinner with pals."

Hugo Hammond allegedly 'cut ties' with pre-villa relationships. Picture: ITV

The source added: “They both said they loved each other, so it was a real shock when she called time on their relationship out of the blue.

“She obviously felt Love Island was too big an opportunity to miss out on because she was already dating someone — even someone she seemed to really like. She’s clearly not averse to leaving broken hearts behind her."

Love Island returns to our screens on Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.

