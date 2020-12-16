Laura Whitmore Pregnant: Love Island Host Announces She’s Having A Baby With Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore is pregnant with her first baby with Iain Stirling.

Laura Whitmore has announced she is pregnant! The Love Island host, who reportedly married her boyfriend Iain Stirling in secret last month, shared the happy news in an Instagram post.

She said that despite being ‘protective’ of her ‘personal’ life, she ‘wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life’.

Her post read: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

“However, I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”

Laura and Iain began dating in 2017 but initially kept things under wraps before going public with their romance. Laura said in an interview at the time: "Yeah he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely. I’ve got him as my screensaver. I’ve known him for ages."

They didn’t make things Instagram official for a while longer but now they often post loved-up selfies together from inside their colourful North London home.

Opening up about how they made the decision to go public, Laura said in an interview: “We'd been together for four or five months before we put anything on our social media.

“I think at that point we were both like, "should we just own it?" And then once you put it out there, no one gives a s***. People only care when they don't know something.”

Fast forward to 2020 and the couple are reportedly married after getting engaged in South Africa earlier this year and are now expecting their first baby!

