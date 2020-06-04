Who Is Iain Stirling? Love Island Voice Over's Age, Height & Relationship With Laura Whitmore

4 June 2020, 15:55

Comedian Iain Stirling's nationality, age, height & girlfriend
Comedian Iain Stirling's nationality, age, height & girlfriend. Picture: Instagram @iainstirling

Iain Stirling's taken a sofa seat for Celebrity Gogglebox, a break from his usual spot narrating Love Island, so what's the Scotsman's age, height and inside his relationship with Laura Whitmore!

Comedian Iain Stirling and his girlfriend, TV presenter Laura Whitmore, have joined Celebrity Gogglebox to give their two cents on the nation's best loves programmes- and we know they're going to be 10/10 seeing as they both hail from the UK's biggest dating show, Love Island.

You've likely heard his voice much more than you've seen him in the flesh, so here's everything you need to know about the voiceover, from his age, height and Instagram!

When Does Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 Start? Everything You Need To Know

How old is Iain Stirling?

Iain is 32-years old and was born on 27 January 1988, making him an Aquarius, if you were wondering!

He's been a comedian, writer and TV presenter for some years having worked for CBBC, before getting his big break as the narrator of Love Island in 2015.

Where is Iain Stirling from?

The comedian, as you may have been able to tell from his accent, is Scottish!

He's from the Scotland's capital- Edinburgh, where he also studied Law at university- and it was during this time he started out his comedy career, making it to the final of two newcomer competitions.

He is still a regular on the comedy circuit, having to reschedule his stand up tour 'Falling upwards' dates due to the Coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram

Here are all my rescheduled tour dates x

A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) on

How tall is Iain Stirling?

Standing at 1.88 metres, or 6 ft2, when he's not in a voiceover booth you can see Iain coming from a mile away in his brightly patterned t-shirts, or, during lockdown, a dressing gown!

Who is Iain Stirling's girlfriend, Laura Whitmore?

You probably recognise Laura as she's a staple of British TV- having been a presenter for show's including I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here NOW! and took over from the late Caroline Flack to present Love Island.

She also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, and she and Iain first met at an ITV bash in 2016, with the pair going public with their relationship in 2017.

They now share a flat together in North London and are truly one of the nicest celeb couples going!

What's Iain Stirling's Instagram handle?

You can follow the comedian at @iaindoesjokes, where he often posts about his cute relationship with Laura and their even cuter dog.

He's racked up quite the following with over 750k followers!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Gogglebox News

Latest Love Island News

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling live in North London

Inside Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling’s Colourful North London Home
Iain Stirling and Caroline Flack were close friends.

Iain Stirling Dedicates Love Island BAFTA Nomination To Caroline Flack
Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling

Who Is Laura Whitmore? Get To Know Love Island Host & Gogglebox Star Who Is Dating Iain Stirling
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's dog Chai suddenly died

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Puppy: How Did Mr Chai Die?

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Love Island Hosts Been Together And Are They Engaged?

Features

Hot On Capital

The cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020

The Cast Of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: The Famous Faces Joining The New Series
Face masks will now be compulsory on public transport.

Face Masks To Be Made Compulsory On Public Transport From 15 June

Coronavirus

Get to to know Woody Cook

Who Is Woody Fred Cook? Meet Zoe Ball And Norman Cook’s Son

Celebrity Gogglebox has returned for a 2020 series

When Is Celebrity Gogglebox Next On TV?

Alisha Boe has reprised her role as Jessica Davis for the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Jessica Davis: Alisha Boe's Nationality, Age And Previous Roles Revealed
The 'Black Mirror' ads are terrifying!

Black Mirror Season 6 Is 'Live Now, Everywhere' Ads Have Been Popping Up, And They're Freaky AF

More Movies & TV News

How did 13 Reasons Why series 3 end? Recap ahead of series 4

How Did 13 Reasons Why Season 3 End? Finale Recap Ahead Of Series 4
Vanessa made her feelings very clear on Twitter.

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Says She Gets Paid Less Than Her White Co-Stars
Marti Noxon said there were "LOTS of bad actors" on Glee

Glee Producer Says Some Male Actors Need To Be Called Out Like Lea Michele
Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual

Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual As She Promotes Black Lives Matter Movement
Ross Butler 13 Reasons Why's age, height and relationship status

Zach Dempsey 13 Reasons Why: Ross Butler's Height, Age & Is He Single?