Who Is Iain Stirling? Love Island Voice Over's Age, Height & Relationship With Laura Whitmore

Comedian Iain Stirling's nationality, age, height & girlfriend. Picture: Instagram @iainstirling

Iain Stirling's taken a sofa seat for Celebrity Gogglebox, a break from his usual spot narrating Love Island, so what's the Scotsman's age, height and inside his relationship with Laura Whitmore!

Comedian Iain Stirling and his girlfriend, TV presenter Laura Whitmore, have joined Celebrity Gogglebox to give their two cents on the nation's best loves programmes- and we know they're going to be 10/10 seeing as they both hail from the UK's biggest dating show, Love Island.

You've likely heard his voice much more than you've seen him in the flesh, so here's everything you need to know about the voiceover, from his age, height and Instagram!

How old is Iain Stirling?

Iain is 32-years old and was born on 27 January 1988, making him an Aquarius, if you were wondering!

He's been a comedian, writer and TV presenter for some years having worked for CBBC, before getting his big break as the narrator of Love Island in 2015.

Where is Iain Stirling from?

The comedian, as you may have been able to tell from his accent, is Scottish!

He's from the Scotland's capital- Edinburgh, where he also studied Law at university- and it was during this time he started out his comedy career, making it to the final of two newcomer competitions.

He is still a regular on the comedy circuit, having to reschedule his stand up tour 'Falling upwards' dates due to the Coronavirus.

How tall is Iain Stirling?

Standing at 1.88 metres, or 6 ft2, when he's not in a voiceover booth you can see Iain coming from a mile away in his brightly patterned t-shirts, or, during lockdown, a dressing gown!

Who is Iain Stirling's girlfriend, Laura Whitmore?

You probably recognise Laura as she's a staple of British TV- having been a presenter for show's including I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here NOW! and took over from the late Caroline Flack to present Love Island.

She also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, and she and Iain first met at an ITV bash in 2016, with the pair going public with their relationship in 2017.

They now share a flat together in North London and are truly one of the nicest celeb couples going!

What's Iain Stirling's Instagram handle?

You can follow the comedian at @iaindoesjokes, where he often posts about his cute relationship with Laura and their even cuter dog.

He's racked up quite the following with over 750k followers!

