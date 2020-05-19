Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: Lineup, Release Date & Everything You Need To Know

Gogglebox is reportedly bringing its spin-off show back in 2020, but who will be in the cast and when will it air? Picture: Channel 4

Celebrity Gogglebox has allegedly signed up some big names for the 2020 show, but who is in the lineup and when will it be aired?

Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 is reportedly set to bless our screens again this summer with an all-star cast.

According to a tabloid, an insider revealed that a number of celebs who appeared on the 2019 show are set to return to their sofas for some more iconic TV, as well as some exciting newbies!

In 2018, the celeb spin-off of the show saw massive success with its Gogglebox Stand Up to Cancer celeb special, including the likes of One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson as part of the cast, as well as Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

But who is set to take part in Celebrity Gogglebox 2020? And when can we watch it? Here’s what we know.

Who will be in the Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 lineup?

Although Channel 4 hasn’t confirmed that there will be a 2020 version of the show taking place, it was reported by a news outlet that they have signed up All Saints’ Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt for the next series.

The singers both took part in the show in 2019, and a TV source said: “Nicole and Melanie were hilarious when they gave the show a whirl and bosses were desperate to get them back.

“The success of Celebrity Gogglebox depends on the chemistry between the stars and how much they enjoy being a part of the show — and Nicole and Melanie just ticked all the boxes.

“Both of them jumped at the chance to return to the show.”

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp has previously appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Amongst the stars, Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp and his dad Martin have also allegedly signed up, after proving popular with fans.

TV host Rylan Clark-Neal is also set to make his return to the show with his mum Linda.

The same report claimed that The Circle star Woody Cook will be making their debut on the show, alongside his mum and presenter Zoe Ball.

Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda are allegedly set to return to Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

What's the Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 release date?

Since Channel 4 hasn't announced that there will be another instalment of the show, there is yet to be a confirmed release date.

However, 2019's all-star special aired on June 14, so if we had to guess it would be sometime soon, which would keep us occupied during lockdown, especially after Love Island's cancellation!

