How Much Do The Gogglebox Cast Earn?

Gogglebox families split their earnings between themselves. Picture: PA

The cast Gogglebox earn money for watching TV weekly, but just how much do they get paid for it?

Gogglebox is definitely serving as some helpful escapism with everything that’s going on during the coronavirus lockdown.

There’s something so therapeutic about watching people watch TV, but did you know they get paid for it?

As well as having some interesting day jobs, the pro-TV-watchers pocket some extra cash from the show, which is still successfully being filmed during quarantine.

But how much do they earn? Let’s take a look.

How much does the Gogglebox cast get paid?

According to a tabloid, the stars of Gogglebox aren’t given a salary for their stint on the show but are instead paid £1,500 a month.

The sum is reportedly given to them for watching 12 hours of TV per week, which is spread over two six-hour shifts.

The cast juggles the hours outside of their part or full-time jobs.

Apparently it’s down to the families to decide how they split the money between them.

Gogglebox stars get paid monthly. Picture: Channel 4

They are also said to be provided with a free takeaway of their choice for when they’re watching TV - the perfect set-up, right?

However, Channel 4 has never confirmed how much the cast gets paid.

Although it might seem like an easy job, they have to commit to the same hours each week and ensure to give their opinions while watching their designated shows.

