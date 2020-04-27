Gogglebox 2020 Cast: The Families & Their Jobs In Real Life

The Gogglebox stars have a variety of day-jobs. Picture: Channel 4

What do the Gogglebox families do in real life when they’re not watching TV?

With everything that’s going on right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are looking to TV for escapism and Gogglebox is definitely serving as one of the best shows so far.

After all, what could be more distracting than watching other people watch TV?

The Channel 4 series has seen loads of celebs such as One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson take part, as well as Little Mix and Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp.

But with already knowing what the celeb guest TV-watchers do, we’ve found out what the 2020 cast members all do for a living. Let’s take a look…

Ellie and Izzi

Ellie and Izzi don't live together. Picture: Channel 4

Leeds-born sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner have been gracing our screens for a few years now but they have very different lives.

For starters, Ellie lives at their family home and is a hairdresser.

However, younger sister Izzi lives in her own flat as she has a family of her own - a five-year-old son and a two-month-old baby girl!

Izzi is also is a very talented nail technician.

The Malones

The Malones all have different jobs outside of the show. Picture: Channel 4

Manchester family, the Malones, are quite the characters!

Hilarious dad Tom is a lorry driver, while mum Julie is a receptionist.

Tom Jr is a freelance model and streetdance choreographer and has actually performed alongside some seriously big names, including the Black Eyed Peas!

His brother Shaun, on the other hand, used to be a stage actor and was in Billy Elliott until he turned over to sport and is now coaching Manchester United’s Under-16s Ability Counts football team.

Pete and Sophie

Pete and Sophie have been on the show for two years. Picture: Channel 4

The seriously funny brother and sister duo have been making us laugh since joining the programme in 2018.

Pete works in insurance, outside of Gogglebox, while Sophie works as a shop window dresser.

The Siddiquis

The Siddiquis have two sisters who don't appear on the show. Picture: Channel 4

The Siddiqui family are undoubtedly a nation-favourite on Gogglebox and have made their mark on the show for years.

The trio, from Derby, all work in IT - Baasit is an IT teacher while his brother Umar is an IT technician.

Their dad Sid is a retired engineer.

Jenny and Lee

Jenny and Lee have been good friends for years. Picture: Channel 4

The hilarious pair are BFFs who film the show inside Jenny’s caravan in Hull.

Jenny used to be a landlady at a pub, where Lee was a regular, and the rest is history!

David and Shirley

David and Shirley have been married for 40 years. Picture: Channel 4

As one of the many married couples on the show, David is now a cleaner in a factory, while Shirley works in retail.

The Plummers

Two of the Plummer brothers are footballers. Picture: Channel 4

The hilarious Bristol-based brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan graced the famous sofas in 2017 and definitely keep busy outside of the show.

Tristan is a footballer for Hereford FC, whilst Twaine plays for Bradford Town.

Tremaine is the only non-sports playing sibling as he is a chef!

Giles and Mary

Giles and Mary are both in the creative industry. Picture: Channel 4

The couple have very fitting day jobs to match their creative personalities as Giles is an artist and Mary is a journalist for The Spectator.

She also wrote an etiquette book in 2012 titled ‘How the Queen Can Make You Happy’.

Mary and Marina

Mary and Marina live in the same retirement home. Picture: Channel 4

The pair of BFFs Mary and Marina, who are definitely the light of the show, are both now retired.

Although we don’t know what they did for a living previously, we know they massively spend their time these days chilling out together and making the nation laugh!

The Michaels

The Michaels have been on Gogglebox for years. Picture: PA

Andrew Michaels ran as a UKIP MP in 2015, causing the family to be axed from the show, however, they re-joined when he failed to win the Hastings and Rye seat.

John and Beryl

John and Beryl have kept their personal lives low-key. Picture: Channel 4

The pair haven’t spoken much about their private lives since joining the show in 2012, however, we do know John has been retired for around 12 years.

Paige and Sally

Paige and Sally both work full-time outside of starring on the show. Picture: Channel 4

The latest mother and daughter combo, Paige works as a business development manager while her mum Sally is a carer for the elderly and disabled.

Daniel and Stephen

Stephen has appeared on Gogglebox since it first aired. Picture: Channel 4

Stephen first famously joined the sofa with his former boyfriend Chris, in series one, before splitting in 2014.

However, since 2019 he’s been joined by his now-husband Daniel.

