Pete & Sophie Sandiford: Gogglebox Star’s Ages, Instagram Handles & Jobs Revealed

1 May 2020, 13:33

Pete and Sophie are fan favourites on Gogglebox.
Pete and Sophie Sandiford are fan favourites on Gogglebox. But how are they related? What are their ages? And what are their Instagram handles?

Let’s take a look…

How are Pete and Sophie from Gogglebox related?

The pair are brother and sister!

What age are Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox?

Pete is the eldest and is 26 years old. Sophie is 24.

What are Sophie and Pete’s Instagram handles?

Sophie’s handle is @sophiesandiford1 and she has 88.8k followers.

Pete’s handle is @sandifordpete and he has 76.8k followers.

Blackpool train station !! 😎

What jobs do Gogglebox’s Pete and Sophie have?

Sophie has a job as a shop window dresser and Pete works in insurance.

Where are Pete and Sophie from?

The pair are from Blackpool.

