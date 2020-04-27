How Gogglebox Stars Are Filming From Lockdown After Ellie and Izzi Spark Complaints

Gogglebox's stars have continued to film in lockdown. Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox has continued to keep the nation entertained during lockdown – but how are the households filming in quarantine?

Gogglebox is one of the few TV shows providing light-hearted relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to its hilarious stars including best friends Jenny and Lee, sisters Ellie and Izzi, and couple Stephen and Daniel.

Thanks to most of the stars being part of the same family or household, Gogglebox has been able to continue filming while a number of other TV shows have had to put production on hold.

WATCH: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Celebrities That Complain During Lockdown

However, some viewers have been asking whether a camera crew from Channel 4 still has to visit the families' homes to set up the filming.

There have also been questions on whether those not from the same household are adhering to the social distancing regulations.

How is Gogglebox being filmed during lockdown?

Gogglebox has continued to film throughout the coronavirus pandemic as producers have implemented changes to ensure the nation’s favourite families can continue keeping us entertained.

The biggest change is the households are no longer inviting the camera crew into their front rooms.

Instead, each of the families have been given stationary cameras to switch on themselves so they can film their conversations as usual.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s director of programming said the ongoing pandemic has led to a number of changes in how they film programmes.

He said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face.”

Most of the Gogglebox stars are from the same household. Picture: Channel 4

Are the Gogglebox families social distancing?

Ellie and Izzi sparked complaints from Gogglebox viewers. Picture: Channel 4

After sisters Ellie and Izzi appeared in the same room together to film the show, OfCom received 163 complaints over concerns the siblings weren’t adhering to the two metre social-distancing rules.

Izzi was temporarily replaced by Ellie’s boyfriend Nat but she returned to the sofa on Friday night’s episode.

Following the complaints, Channel 4 said in a statement: “Most of the families live together but where they don’t, they are complying with PHE [Public Health England] social distancing guidelines.

“Gogglebox will only film with families where it’s safe to do so. The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount."

One of the show’s favourite cast members has been absent however, with The Siddiquis' dad Sid remaining away from his two sons Baasit and Umar amid the lockdown regulations.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News