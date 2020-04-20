Love Island 2020 And I'm A Celebrity In Talks To Be Filmed In The UK Due To Coronavirus

Love Island could be hosted in the UK instead of Mallorca. Picture: ITV2

Two of the nation’s favourite TV shows, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island could be re-located to the UK.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown ITV’s schedule into chaos, with TV bosses apparently planning to film both Love Island, which is typically filmed in Marbella, and I’m A Celebrity, which takes place in Australia at home in the UK instead.

The changes would mean each of the series facing a drastic shake up.

According to Variety, an August to September broadcast is now in talks for Love Island, which normally has a June start date.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! could also re-locate to the UK for 2020. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2020 may not see the contestants strutting around in swimwear. Picture: ITV2/YouTube

Although Love Island had its first winter series this year in South Africa, production on the summer show would usually begin in May in Mallorca involving an extensive crew setting up in a remote location.

It also would require contestants flying back and forth from the UK to Mallorca. Spain has so far been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 20,000 deaths.

But due to travel restrictions and the ongoing lockdown in the UK and the rest of the world, discussions are now underway on hosting the show over here.

A similar scenario is being considered for I’m A Celebrity, which films in Australia from November to December.

A senior entertainment executive told the publication decisions come down to insurance.

They explained: “At what point can you ask people who have never met to couple up and get into bed together without having a vaccine or proof you have immunity (from coronavirus)?

love island is meant to be filmed in the UK this year? Where they gonna film it butlins like — Elle (@Elle85766588) April 18, 2020

love island being filmed in the UK looool where they going? Blackpool ??? 😂😂😭 — Maria (@mariaxoo__) April 19, 2020

Love island in the uk ? All we’re gonna be seeing is islanders in trackies — sarah🧚🏾‍♀️ (@sxwxh_26) April 19, 2020

“There are going to be myriad, complex conversations going on. It’s all down to whether you get insurance. Can you insure the show, and will insurance firms say, ‘We need to see that everyone is vaccinated or immunised beforehand.'”

Love Island 2019 on ITV2 was its best-performing series to date, averaging 4.3million viewers.

News of filming Love Island in the UK has already had a large reaction on social media, with some joking the islanders will be wearing tracksuit bottoms instead of bikinis.

