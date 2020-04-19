One World Together At Home: How Much Money Was Rasied & Where Is The Money Going?

How much money did One World Together At Home raise? Picture: Global Citizen YouTube

How much money did Lady Gaga's 'One World Together At Home' even raise for the health workers around the word?

Last night's worldwide event 'One World: Together At Home' was an incredible success as it raised an enormous amount of money for the health workers of the world who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists such as Lady Gaga, who also helped put the entire event together, Billie Eilish and Lizzo all joined forces to help raise the cash.

Lady Gaga with her boyfriend Michael Polansky and friend Bo O'Conner. Picture: Lady Gaga / Instagram

How much money did 'One World: Together At Home' raise?

The event was a huge success in terms of raising money for health workers across the world. A whopping $127.9 million was the final figure for COVID-19 relief.

Where does the money raised for 'One World: Together At Home' go?

The power of an event such as this was clear for all to see with the amount of money raised. Of the $127.9M, $55.1M goes towards the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8M goes towards local and regional responders.

A large portion of the money will go towards necessary equipment for health workers including disinfectant gel, surgical masks and digital thermometers.

Where does the money from One World: Together At Home go? Picture: Global Citizen/Instagram

Which organisations have collaborated for 'One World: Together At Home'?

Lady Gaga and her host of incredible celebrity friends collaborated with Global Citizen, a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030 and the World Health Organization.

You can still donate to the cause.

