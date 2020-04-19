Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s One World: Together At Home Performance Of ‘What A Wonderful World’ Leaves Fans In Awe

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's One World performance left fans speechless. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are still dating in real life, put on an emotional performance of ‘What a Wonderful World’.

One World: Together at Home was a huge success, with pop stars across the world performing some iconic songs from their homes to support the COVID-19 relief fund, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s joint performance was one of the most magical moments.

The ‘Señorita’ singers, who have been dating since summer last year, have been in isolation together for weeks so decided to put on a joint performance for the Global Citizen broadcast event Lady Gaga helped organise.

With Shawn on the piano, Camila sat alongside her boyfriend for the stunning duet.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been in quarantine together. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

Their performance had everyone speechless after hearing the couple’s incredible harmonies and fans are now calling for them to head on a joint tour in 2021.

The pair looked relaxed in each other’s company despite the millions watching around the world, with Shawn wearing a beige baggy cardigan and one of his favourite necklaces.

Lady Gaga later took to Instagram Stories to share her appreciation for their performance, saying: “I love you two so much!

“You’re beautiful, thank you so much.”

She also added her own little harmony before blowing the pair a kiss.

Just like the many other performances from the night, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Sam Smith, Shawn and Camila’s performance left fans truly emotional.

As one fan hailed it “angelic” another tweeted: “Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello steal the show.”

One fan perfectly summarised: “SHAWN AND CAMILA’S MICS? ON. THEIR SINGING? LIVE. MY EARS? BLESSED.”

Shawn and Camila have been together for almost a year, proving their relationship is as strong as ever by staying in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

