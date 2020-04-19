Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s One World: Together At Home Performance Of ‘What A Wonderful World’ Leaves Fans In Awe

19 April 2020, 09:32 | Updated: 19 April 2020, 09:58

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's One World performance left fans speechless
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's One World performance left fans speechless. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are still dating in real life, put on an emotional performance of ‘What a Wonderful World’.

One World: Together at Home was a huge success, with pop stars across the world performing some iconic songs from their homes to support the COVID-19 relief fund, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s joint performance was one of the most magical moments.

The ‘Señorita’ singers, who have been dating since summer last year, have been in isolation together for weeks so decided to put on a joint performance for the Global Citizen broadcast event Lady Gaga helped organise.

Camila Cabello Takes Credit For Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ New Beard And Moustache

With Shawn on the piano, Camila sat alongside her boyfriend for the stunning duet.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been in quarantine together
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been in quarantine together. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

Their performance had everyone speechless after hearing the couple’s incredible harmonies and fans are now calling for them to head on a joint tour in 2021.

The pair looked relaxed in each other’s company despite the millions watching around the world, with Shawn wearing a beige baggy cardigan and one of his favourite necklaces.

Lady Gaga later took to Instagram Stories to share her appreciation for their performance, saying: “I love you two so much!

“You’re beautiful, thank you so much.”

She also added her own little harmony before blowing the pair a kiss.

Just like the many other performances from the night, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Sam Smith, Shawn and Camila’s performance left fans truly emotional.

As one fan hailed it “angelic” another tweeted: “Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello steal the show.”

One fan perfectly summarised: “SHAWN AND CAMILA’S MICS? ON. THEIR SINGING? LIVE. MY EARS? BLESSED.”

Shawn and Camila have been together for almost a year, proving their relationship is as strong as ever by staying in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance
Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes have caused confusion with fans

Is Camila Mendes Related To Shawn Mendes? Their Link Explained
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will give fans an online performance

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Set To Host A Virtual Concert During Coronavirus Pandemic
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes beard Global Awards

Camila Cabello Takes Credit For Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ New Beard And Moustache
Shawn Mendes has grown out his facial hair

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Beard And Moustache At Camila Cabello’s Birthday Party

Hot On Capital

Pop stars showed us inside their houses during One World: Together at Home

From Bille Eilish And Sam Smith To Taylor Swift And Lizzo – Inside The Stars’ Plush Homes During One World: Together At Home

News

How much money did One World Together At Home raise?

One World Together At Home: How Much Money Was Rasied & Where Is The Money Going?

News

Charlie Puth One World: Together at Home

Charlie Puth Didn’t Make His Bed Before One World: Together At Home Performance And We Couldn’t Relate More
One World: Together At Home full lineup announced

One World: Together at Home Line Up: Who Is Performing At Lady Gaga’s Coronavirus Benefit?

Lady Gaga

Too Hot To Handle's Lana is exclusive to the show

Who Voices Lana On Too Hot To Handle? Alexa-Style Host's Identity Revealed

TV & Film

The Little Mix ladies are among the stars sharing their first photo as a couple

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Laura Whitmore Lead The Celebs Sharing Their First Couple Photos

News