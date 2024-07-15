Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Back Together?

Have Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got back together? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sparked new dating rumours at the Copa América final in 2024. So, are they back together? Here's what we know.

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first started dating back in 2019 and after two years they split.

Nearly a-year-and-a-half later, they ignited rumours they were back together after they were seen kissing at Coachella on 14th April 2023 and two months on it was revealed they had split for 'a second time'.

Cut to 2024 and the internet is alight with new rumours that the 'Señorita' singers could be an item yet again.

Shawn and Camila were seen together at the Copa América soccer final between Argentina and Colombia on 14th July 2024. So are they dating again in 2024?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the 2019 MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dating again?

In July 2024 Camila and Shawn sat side-by-side with big smiles and chatted during in the Copa América soccer final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

They were seen in a video taken by a fan and shared on X. However they didn't look overly touchy feely with one another, they kind of just looked like two friends watching a sporting match together.

Neither of them have come forward and addressed the dating speculation. Both Camila and Shawn shared pictures from them at the event on their socials but they didn't share any pics together.

Camila Cabello at the Copa América soccer final . Picture: Instagram

This comes a year after they reunited at Coachella 2023 before splitting for the second time.

Camilla spoke about their brief reunion in an interview with “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper in March where she said that it didn’t “feel right.”

“Luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realise that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right, and we really don’t need to try so hard to make it work.

"It’s all good. This is not feeling good. Let’s be friends. I love you, it’s all good let’s move on, you go do your thing … become the person that you’re becoming, and I’ll root for you.’”

Their sighting at the Copa América final could be a sign that they are just practising their new found platonic friendship. We'll update this page if there's any more Shawn X Camila news.

