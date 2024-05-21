Camila Cabello Reveals Who She Lost Her Virginity To Age 20

Camila Cabello Reveals Who She Lost Her Virginity To Age 20. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Sam Prance

"It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful."

Camila Cabello has opened up about her first time having sex and why she was happy that she waited until she was in love.

Since Camila Cabello first rose to fame, she's been in three high-profile relationships. Most famously, Camila dated Shawn Mendes between 2019 and 2021 after years of being friends. Before that though, Camila had a year-long relationship with relationship expert Matthew Hussey when he was 30 and she was 20. Camila's since dated Lox CEO Austin Kevitch.

Now, Camila has revealed who she lost her virginity to, what experience was like and why she still thinks highly of her exes.

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey in 2019
Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey in 2019. Picture: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image

Appearing on the The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Camila spoke frankly about her previous relationships and having sex for the first time. Discussing Matthew Hussey, Camila said: "I had my first relationship at that time. I had actually listened to his podcast before…because he had, like, a dating podcast. And he is married now, so congratulations!"

Camila then went into further depth adding: "It was late for my first relationship. I was 20. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful. He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship."

Camila first started dating Matthew in 2018 after they met on The Today Show. They broke up in June 2019, just before Camila started her relationship with Shawn.

For context, Camila had just released her debut album Camila when she started dating Matthew. 'Havana' was already a Number 1 single and her time in Fifth Harmony was over.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello post viral kissing video

At the time, fans criticised Camila's relationship with Matthew over their 10-year age difference but Camila still thinks of him fondly. She explained: "[He] really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too. It was like, ‘Oh my God, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?"

Camila is currently single after splitting from dating app CEO Austin Kevitch in February 2023.

