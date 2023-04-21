Camila Cabello's New Song References Her Coachella Reunion With Shawn Mendes

Camila is teasing a new song. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello has teased a new song and its lyrics predicted her Coachella reconciliation with Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shocked everyone when they seemingly confirmed a reunion almost two years after announcing their split.

The two pop stars were spotted at Coachella looking loved up once again and they were even photographed kissing, leading everyone to believe they were officially back on.

Not long after their first appearance as a couple in years, Camila posted a teaser of new music to Instagram and the track alluded to the famous festival.

She shared a snippet of the freshly-written song which is currently titled 'June Gloom', the caption suggests that she wrote it on April 12, which was just a couple of days before Coachella.

Camila sings about Coachella. Picture: Getty

Rumours swirl that Camila and Shawn are back on. Picture: Getty

In the track the 26-year-old star sings: “How come you’re just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.

“Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about,” she sang in the intriguing song.

Unsurprisingly, the lyrics sent everyone into meltdown, one user commented: "I FORGOT HOW TO BREATHE ALL OF A SUDDEN."

Another posted: "He definitely came to Coachella."

"Are you coming to Coachella….he did & you did & it’s EVERYTHING," one fan pointed out.

Other fans were quick to deduce that Camila will soon be launching a new era, she hasn't yet announced if she will be releasing the teased track.

Shawn and Camila are yet to publicly comment on their relationship but fans were convinced that they confirmed the reconciliation after a video from the festival went viral.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

The pop star duo first announced their split in November 2021 after two years of dating, posting joint statements at the time on Instagram, ensuring they would continue to be “the best of friends”.

In a clip posted to TikTok the couple can be seen leaving the event as they're approached by papparxaii who ask the songstress: “Camila, are you guys back together?”

To which she simply responds: "Yes."

