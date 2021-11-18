Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Announce Breakup

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello confirm split. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The pair say they "will continue to be best friends."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced their breakup after two years of dating.

In a shared statement posted to Instagram, the pair wrote "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline

They continued, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello confirm split. Picture: Instagram

The pair first sparked dating rumours back in 2015 when they released their first collab, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

Rumours then started circling again in 2018, but it wasn't until 2019 when they confirmed their relationship.

The artists released their song 'Señorita' together at the same time and have appeared inseparable ever since at public events and on social platforms.

The announcement has shocked fans, after the pair were recently snapped looking as loved-up as ever at Miami Beach earlier this month.

The couple had moved to Miami together during the pandemic to be closer to Camila's family and even became puppy parents together.

In July this year, they celebrated their two year anniversary.



Taking to instagram, Shawn posted a photo of the couple on a beach, writing, "Happy 2 years my baby."

Camila shared a similar post, writing 'happy anniversary Kuko, here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love.'

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital