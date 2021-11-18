Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Split On 6-Year Anniversary Of Relationship Milestone

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split on the anniversary of a huge milestone in their relationship.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello told fans they’ve decided to break-up after two and a half years together, announcing in a statement they will continue as best friends.

Their announcement came on the six-year anniversary of the first time they collaborated together, on hit single ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Announce Breakup

The fan fave is 2 x Platinum in the US and earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for ‘Breakup Song’.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated for two and a half years. Picture: Getty

The song came a year after they first met at Austin Mahone’s 2014 ‘Live On Tour’ concerts where they were both support acts for the American singer.

Camila was performing with her former girlband Fifth Harmony while Shawn sang alone.

He later revealed in an interview with V magazine Camila was one of the only people who spoke to him at the show.

"Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me,” he told her in 2019.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello collaborated for the first time in 2015. Picture: Getty

“Actually, I think if we go into our DM’s or something, there’s a photo from the day we met, I think."

Meanwhile, Camila told Shawn she really wanted to "hang out" with him at the time but he was always "on the tour bus learning guitar."

After they dropped their first collaboration it didn’t take long for Shawn and Camila to be plagued by romance rumours, with James Corden grilling them on whether they’d ‘made out’ when they made their first duo appearance on The Late Late Show.

It wasn’t until summer 2019 romance rumours hotted up when they released their next collaboration ‘Señorita’, where the steamy music video had fans convinced they’d got together.

They were pictured together months later, kissing in Miami, but it wasn’t until Shawn’s 21st birthday they confirmed their relationship, when they shared a steamy snog caught on video.

However, on 17 November the couple shared a statement announcing the end of their relationship.

