Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship As They Release 'Senorita': Their Most Memorable Moments

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been best friends for years. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who have just dropped collab 'Senorita', are two of the biggest stars on the planet and somehow they’ve have stayed best pals through it all.

Are they dating? Are they just friends? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello constantly have fans asking questions about their bond, but they’ve continued to make it clear they’re simply the best of pals.

They’ve also just dropped new single ‘Señorita’, which is their second collaboration, and the duo look extremely close in the sexy video for the track, with Shawn scooping Camila into his arms and throwing her onto a bed in one raunchy scene.

There have been so many unforgettable moments between the pair but we've picked out just a few highlights the true fans will always remember.

How Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello became friends

Shawn and Camila first met at Austin Mahone's 2014 'Live On Tour' concerts where the pair were both support acts for the American singer. Camila obviously performed with Fifth Harmony whilst Shawn (who was known more for his Vines back then) performed alone.

Shawn and Camila's cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Kiss Me' goes down as one of the best covers in history!

Shawn & Camila's cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Kiss Me' posted on Instagram in March 2017 has notched up an incredible 3.5 MILLION views in under one year – which for a 30 second, black and white clip, isn't too shabby!

Their infamous 'To Bae or Not To Bae' FaceTime

Whilst Shawn popped in for a little visit with Roman, he couldn't help but FaceTime the one and only Camila and of course the call became an instant classic.

Shawn and Camila's first official collaboration 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

In 2015, the duo released their single 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. They went on to perform the single on countless U.S TV Shows, including Live With Kelly And Michael, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the most adorable of ways Shawn joked, "Every time I try to make a move she just swears me off," adding: "It's never gonna happen." To which Camila countered by saying, "He friend-zones me! He calls me 'kid!'" ... we all definitely believe they're still going to get together one day right? Although at the moment Camila is happily loved up with Matthew Hussey.

Their endless support for one another and their careers

Shawn and Camila are always bigging each other up. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Twitter

With both Shawn and Camila releasing new albums in 2018, the pair were all about bigging each other up and let's face it, we can see why.

After their respective performances at the Grammys in February this year, where Shawn sang ‘In My Blood’ with Miley Cyrus after Camila opened the show, the pals had some adorable words of praise for each other.

Camila shared a series of cute photos of them hugging at the awards ceremony, writing how proud she was “of this amazing human”.

She wrote: “Seems like yesterday we were just kids singing Ed Sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys! I love you forever.”

Shawn had equal amounts of praise for Camila, taking to Instagram to share two photos of them together, with the second showing them beaming at one another. He wrote alongside the heart-melting photo of the duo: “Every time I’m blown away with you and your performance and love for what you do.”

The day Camila Cabello shared these Shawn Mendes polaroid photos on her Instagram account...

She even captioned the two photos as 'real friends' along with a Canadian flag! Seriously, why are these two so damn gorgeous together?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have an extremely close friendship. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Shawn and Camila look very close in their sexy new tune ‘Señorita’

Despite insisting they’re just good friends, the pals look extremely loved up in the video for their new collaboration, getting inches away from each other’s faces as they sing.

