Shawn Mendes Deletes Video Of Him & Camila Cabello Kissing & Fans Want To Know Why

16 October 2019, 11:10

Shawn Mendes gets rid of viral video kissing Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes gets rid of viral video kissing Camila Cabello. Picture: PA/ Instagram @shawnmendes

Fans have noticed Shawn Mendes has taken down the video of him and Camila Cabello kissing, and they want to know why!

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed Shawn Mendes has deleted the hilarious video of him and Camila Cabello's OTT kissing, hitting back at people poking fun at their constant PDA, and many are wondering what caused the 'If I Can't Have You' singer to pull it down.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Dropped Camila Cabello In Behind The Scenes 'Señorita' Rehearsals

The 'Señorita' duo posted the funny video to hit back at the internet's cruel (but accurate) memes after new photos of the couple kissing were emerging on almost a daily basis, but alas, it seems the Canadian star has decided its ruining the overall vibe of his Insta feed.

Fans have taken to Twitter to ask Shawn why he deleted the vid, with one asking "how are you gonna delete ur most liked post", and another pleading, "[IT'S] OKAY YOU CAN DELETE THAT VIDEO BUT PLEASE POST SOME CUTE STUFFS OF YOU AND CAMILA RIGHT AWAY" and we agree, more Shawmila content please.

Camila revealed in an interview with Capital's Jimmy Hill that she has sent every single song to Shawn to give feedback on before she released it, and we're over here still wondering what took these two so long to get together.

If you've been wondering why there're fewer snaps of the them making out in cafes/pools/parks or pavements recently, Shawn has taken his world tour over to Asia, having just hit the stage in Tokyo, Japan, and Camila is promoting the latest tracks from her upcoming second album- so they haven't had much chill time recently.

We'd argue, that's even more reason to leave the video up, Shawn, but each to their own.

