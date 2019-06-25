WATCH: Shawn Mendes Dropped Camila Cabello In Behind The Scenes 'Señorita' Rehearsals

Camila Cabello gets dropped by Shawn Mendes in rehearsals. Picture: YouTube/ Shawn Mendes

We can finally see behind the scenes of that steaming hot music video Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shot for 'Señorita' and it was a much less slick dance in rehearsals than on screen!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had everyone shook, and we mean shook when they dropped the banger and accompanying music video for 'Señorita' that has us secretly wondering why, oh why, they haven't decided to get together yet 'cos in that video...they could have fooled us.

They've now released part one of their behind the scenes 'making of' video where we get to see the pair rehearsing for the video and we love them even more if that's even possible at this point.

As well as laughing their way through rehearsals and proving they're true BFFs, there's one moment when Shawn drops Camila in the middle of their dance, causing her to hit the floor pretty hard, causing Shawn to gasp and hurry to help her.

Shawn then says to the camera: "You can't just drop Camila Cabello, you can't do that, I can't do that again, if I do that again it's over for me."

Shawn Mendes drops Camila Cabello during 'Señorita' rehearsals. Picture: YouTube/ Shawn Mendes

We see the pair giggling in between takes when they're very close to each other as we get to see how much effort goes into their videos.

Naturally, fans have no chill and have been tweeting their thoughts about the whole dropping scandal, and some Shawn fans couldn't help but mention the fact Shawn is just slightly clumsy.

