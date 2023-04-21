Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands During Date Night Days After Coachella Reunion

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spotted having another reunion. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have fuelled rumours they’re back together.

Fans everywhere were sent into a frenzy after Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted getting cosy and kissing during their time at Coachella last weekend, and now they’ve fuelled rumours that they’re an item again.

Shawmila announced their split back in November 2021 after two years of dating, and rumours of their reconciliation plagued the internet following their PDA at the festival.

‘Havana’ songstress Camila appeared to confirm she and Shawn were back together after responding to a paparazzi who asked: “Camila, are you guys back together?” to which she shyly responded: “Yes.”

However, an array of reports afterwards claimed they were on good terms but weren’t dating again.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have fuelled rumours they're back together. Picture: Alamy

Just days later, Shawn, 24, and Camila, 26, reignited rumours that they had rekindled their romance after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand during a date night in Venice, California.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the ‘Señorita’ hitmakers can be seen strolling past a string of restaurants while holding hands.

A source has now told this tabloid that they have been ‘seeing each other for weeks’.

They said: “They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split at the end of 2021 after two years together. Picture: Alamy

The insider continued: “Having played the field for two years now, they both know now how special what they had was.

“Not to mention that their sexual chemistry is off the hook. Camila turns Shawn on like no other woman. She always has.”

Camila and Shawn are yet to address the latest rumours that they’re back on, but fans are hopeful for a Shawmila reunion in 2023 nonetheless.

