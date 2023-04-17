Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Appear To Confirm They’re Back Together Almost Two Years After Split

17 April 2023, 10:29

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are thought to be in a relationship again after splitting in 2021
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are thought to be in a relationship again after splitting in 2021
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sent the internet into meltdown after they were spotted kissing whilst hanging out at Coachella festival over the weekend.





Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have sparked reconciliation rumours almost two years after announcing their split.

The pair were one of the biggest celeb showbiz couples before breaking up so it comes as no surprise that fans everywhere were sent into a frenzy after videos emerged of them kissing at Coachella festival over the weekend.

Shawn, 24, and Camila, 26, were spotted locking lips in the crowd multiple times during the California festival - and the ‘Havana’ songstress even appeared to confirm they’re back on.

In a video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, the pair can be seen walking back to their cars with their friends as a paparazzi asks the ‘Bam Bam’ hitmaker: “Camila, are you guys back together?”

Shawn Mendes gets candid over Camila Cabello breakup

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seemingly back together almost two years after breaking up
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seemingly back together almost two years after breaking up
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split in November 2021 after two years together
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split in November 2021 after two years together

After shying away from the camera, she simply replied: “Yes,” and continued to smile as she walked with her friends.

Fans were over the moon, with one taking to the comments to say: “No stop, I’m so happy for him he if it’s true he seemed like he was going through a rough time.”

“I’ve been waiting for this!!” added another.

Following their split, neither of the stars publicly moved on with other partners, with Shawn most recently shutting down Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours after they were romantically linked.

Shawn and Camila first announced their split in November 2021 after two years of dating, posting joint statements at the time on Instagram, ensuring they would continue to be “the best of friends”.

They first sparked dating rumours all the way back in 2015 after collaborating on their first track together, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, but it wasn’t until 2019 that they confirmed their romance after releasing their second collab, ‘Señorita’.

Both of the stars became inseparable after they began dating, so it’s safe to say fans are hopeful that Shawmila are back on in 2023!

