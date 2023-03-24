Is Sabrina Carpenter Single? Inside Her Rumoured Exes & Dating History

Inside Sabrina Carpenter's dating history. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Sabrina Carpenter has been romantically linked to some famous faces over the years - but who has she dated and is she in a relationship in 2023?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest stars around after rising to fame on Disney’s Girl Meets World and diving into the world of pop music - and fans are keen to know more about her dating life.

The ‘Nonsense’ songstress has been romantically linked to a string of famous stars in recent years - but has she dated any of them?

Here’s what we know about if the superstar is currently single and who her rumoured ex-boyfriends are…

Charlie Puth And Sabrina Carpenter's Upcoming Collaboration Has Already Broken The Internet

Fans want to know if Sabrina Carpenter is dating anyone in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Is Sabrina Carpenter single or is she dating anyone?

Sabrina appears to be single as of 2023 and doesn’t seem to be dating anyone.

The singer often understandably keeps her love life out of the limelight, but she hasn’t recently confirmed any romances and has been busy promoting her latest album ‘Emails I Can’t Send’.

Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie Puth's collab sparked dating rumours. Picture: Alamy

Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie Puth

Sabrina most recently sparked romance rumours with Charlie Puth after they teased a song together, which is set to drop on March 31st.

Although the pair seem cosy in the teaser clip and hint at a love song - it’s likely it’s just for the sake of the collab - but that hasn’t stopped fans from shipping them!

Shawn Mendes shut down rumours that he was dating Sabrina Carpenter. Picture: Alamy

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes

Sabrina has been spotted hanging out with Shawn Mendes a few times in recent months after DeuxMoi first reported that they had been out together in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, they were both seen at Miley Cyrus’ album launch party for ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ a few weeks later, where they reportedly left the event together.

However, Shawn has since shut down any dating speculation between the pair, telling a Dutch outlet that they should talk about his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger in their chat “probably more than Sabrina, but thank you.”

Sabrina Carpenter was romantically linked to Dylan O'Brien in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O’Brien

Sabrina first sparked dating rumours with Dylan O’Brien in September 2022 after celeb gossip page DeuxMoi shared a photo of the stars hanging out during New York Fashion Week.

Fans also claimed they had been seen at a nearby bar together, but neither of the stars ever addressed the romance rumours.

Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter sparked romance rumours in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett

The famous alleged love triangle that shook the internet back in 2021 involved Sabrina Carpenter, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

Fans everywhere theorised that Olivia’s hit ballad ‘Drivers License’ drew inspiration from Joshua and Sabrina’s rumoured romance, but this has never been confirmed.

Sabrina and Joshua first sparked dating rumours in 2020 after being spotted together a handful of times - and the actress even seemingly appeared in Joshua’s ‘Anyone Else’ music video.

They even dressed up in matching Halloween costumes later that year - but neither of the stars ever confirmed their relationship and have since only spoken highly of each other in interviews.

Sabrina Carpenter dated Bradley Steven Perry when she was 15. Picture: Alamy

Sabrina Carpenter and Bradley Steven Perry

The only romance Sabrina has confirmed on this list was fellow Disney alum, Bradley Steven Perry.

Sabrina dated the Good Luck Charlie star back in 2014, when she was just 15 years old and Bradley was 16.

She revealed at the time that he asked her out in the sweetest way, telling J-14 at the time: “[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out. [It was] like the pirate movies, like they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute.”

However, they called time on their romance in December 2015.

Sabrina has also since been linked to The Vamps singer Bradley Simpson in 2017, which she shut down soon after, as well as her former Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis in 2018, which she also denied.

She was also linked to her Tall Girl co-star Griffin Gluck in 2019, but never addressed the speculation.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital