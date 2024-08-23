What Does Make Me Juno Mean? Sabrina Carpenter's 'Juno' Lyrics Explained

Who Is Juno? The Hilarious Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Juno' Lyrics Explained. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Fox Searchlight Pictures

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Juno' lyrics about? Here's how the song is connected to the iconic movie of the same name.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to make me Juno...but what do Sabrina Carpenter's 'Juno' lyrics mean?

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to creating unique and memorable neologisms. Her 'Nonsense' outros famously play with English language in new and hilarious ways, and "That's that me Espresso" is the kind of perfect phrase most artists could only dream of writing. Now, Sabrina has upped the ante with her new album 'Short n' Sweet'. 'Bed Chem', anyone?

However, it's 'Juno' and the phrase "make me Juno" that's truly taking on a life of its own. What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Juno' lyrics actually about though? Here's what you need to know about the song and how it relates to Juno the film.

Who is Juno?

Sabrina Carpenter unveils the Short n Sweet vinyl variants

Juno is, of course, the famous 2007 movie starring Elliot Page as a teenager going through an unplanned pregnancy. It's a beloved coming of age comedy drama. Sabrina's 'Juno' isn't about the film persay but it does use Juno as inspiration for the song's addictive chorus: If you love me right, then who knows? / I might let you make me Juno.

The song is essentially about being so attracted to someone that you want them to get you pregnant...or at least you think you do. Playing on the concept further, Sabrina sings: You know I just might / Let you lock me down tonight / One of me is cute, but two though? It's horny and romantic and it sounds like a pop classic in the making.

Sabrina makes clear exactly how attracted she is to this person in the bridge adding: Adore me, hold me, and explore me

Mark your territory / Tell me I'm the only, only, only, only one / Adore me, hold me, and explore me / I'm so f---in' horny.

Sabrina Carpenter - Juno (Official Lyric Video)

I need to see the phrase "Make me Juno" on some merch immediately!

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Juno' lyrics

INTRO

(Oh-oh)

VERSE 1

Don't have to tell your hot ass a thing

Oh, yeah, you just get it

Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit

God bless your dad's genetics, mm, uh

PRE-CHORUS

You make me wanna make you fall in love

Oh, late at night, I'm thinking 'bout you

Ah, ah, ah

Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs?

Oh, I hear you knockin', baby

Come on up

CHORUS

I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love (Oh)

VERSE 2

I showed my friends, then we high-fived (Oh-oh)

Sorry if you feel objеctified (Oh)

Can't help myself, hormonеs are high

Give me more than just some butterflies

PRE-CHORUS

You make me wanna make you fall in love (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, late at night, I'm thinking 'bout you

Ah, ah, ah

Wanna try out some freaky positions? (Ooh-ooh)

Have you ever tried this one?



CHORUS

I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love



BRIDGE

Adore me, hold me, and explore me

Mark your territory (Ah-ah)

Tell me I'm the only, only, only, only one

Adore me, hold me (Ah-ah), and explore me (Ooh)

I'm so f----in' horny

Tell me I'm the only, only, only, only one

INSTRUMENTAL BREAK

CHORUS

Oh, I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might (Might)

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here: