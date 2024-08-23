Inside Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Good Graces’ Lyrics And Their Assertive Meaning

Sabrina Carpenter has released 'Short n' Sweet', her sixth studio album. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ comes with so many bops and ‘Good Graces’ is one of them – let’s take a look at the lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter’s making sure she stays in our minds until the end of summer and beyond, dropping ‘Short n’ Sweet’ on 23rd August with 10 more bops alongside the dominating singles ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’.

‘Short n’ Sweet’ comes ahead of her sold-out arena tour, where fans will hear her summer bangers and all her new songs, like ‘Slim Pickins’, ‘Taste’ and ‘Bed Chem’ live.

‘Good Graces’ is another new one fans are falling for, and the lyrics are just as addictive as the poppy beat in the background.

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Good Graces' is about how she won't tolerate any disrespect. Picture: Getty

What are Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Good Graces’ lyrics about?

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Good Graces’ is the third song on ‘Short n’ Sweet’, right after ‘Please Please Please’. The songs are kind of similar in that she’s pleading with a boy to be honest and communicative and she won’t put up with anything less. But in ‘Good Graces’ she’s a bit more assertive, happy to walk away from someone who won’t respect her.

She sings about not having her romantic gestures mistaken for naivety, singing: “When I love you, I'm sweet like an angel / Drawin' hearts 'round our names And dreamin' of writing vows, rockin' cradles / Don't mistake my nice for naive”

Like in ‘Please Please Please’, in ‘Good Graces’ she threatens not to stick around if her lover does ‘something suspect’.

And if they do show their true colours, they won’t be staying in her ‘good graces’: “'Cause no one's more amazin' / At turnin' lovin' into hatred.”

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Good Graces’ lyrics

[Intro]

(I won't give a f*** about you)

Oh, mm (I won't give a f*** about you)

Mm

[Verse 1]

When I love you, I'm sweet like an angel

Drawin' hearts 'round our names

And dreamin' of writing vows, rockin' cradles

Don't mistake my nice for naive

[Pre-Chorus]

I don't waste a second, I know lots of guys

You do somethin' suspect, this cute ass bye-bye

Like, ooh

Baby, you say you really like it being mine?

So let me give you some advice

[Chorus]

Boy, it's not that complicated

You should stay in my good graces

Or I'll switch it up like that so fast

'Cause no one's more amazin'

At turnin' lovin' into hatred

Boy, it's not that complicated

You should stay in my good graces

Or I'll switch it up like that (Like that) so fast (So fast)

'Cause no one's more amazin'

At turnin' lovin' into hatred

[Post-Chorus]

I won't give a f*** about you

I won't give a f*** about you

I won't give a f*** about you

That was cool

I won't give a f*** about you (Oh)

I won't give a f*** about you

I won't give a f*** about you

Yeah

[Verse 2]

I'll tell the world you finish your chores prematurely

Break my heart and I swear I'm movin' on

With your favourite athlete

Shoot his shot every night

[Pre-Chorus]

Want you every second, don't need other guys

You do somethin' sus, kiss my cute ass bye

[Chorus]

Boy, it's not that complicated

You should stay in my good graces

Or I'll switch it up like that so fast

'Cause no one's more amazin' (Amazin')

At turnin' lovin' into hatred

Boy, it's not that complicated

You should stay in my good graces

Or I'll switch it up like that (Like that) so fast (So fast)

'Cause no one's more amazin'

At turnin' lovin' into hatred

[Post-Chorus]

I won't give a f*** about you

I won't give a f*** about you

I won't give a f*** about you

Oh, no

I won't give a f*** about you (Oh)

I won't give a f*** about you

I won't give a f*** about you

Oh

[Outro]

No, I won't I won't give a f*** about you, no,

I won't (I won't, I won't, I won't)

No, I won't I won't give a f*** about you, no,

I won't (I won't, I won't, I won't)

