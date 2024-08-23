Inside Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Good Graces’ Lyrics And Their Assertive Meaning
23 August 2024, 11:43
Sabrina Carpenter’s new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ comes with so many bops and ‘Good Graces’ is one of them – let’s take a look at the lyrics.
Listen to this article
Sabrina Carpenter’s making sure she stays in our minds until the end of summer and beyond, dropping ‘Short n’ Sweet’ on 23rd August with 10 more bops alongside the dominating singles ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’.
‘Short n’ Sweet’ comes ahead of her sold-out arena tour, where fans will hear her summer bangers and all her new songs, like ‘Slim Pickins’, ‘Taste’ and ‘Bed Chem’ live.
‘Good Graces’ is another new one fans are falling for, and the lyrics are just as addictive as the poppy beat in the background.
What are Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Good Graces’ lyrics about?
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Good Graces’ is the third song on ‘Short n’ Sweet’, right after ‘Please Please Please’. The songs are kind of similar in that she’s pleading with a boy to be honest and communicative and she won’t put up with anything less. But in ‘Good Graces’ she’s a bit more assertive, happy to walk away from someone who won’t respect her.
She sings about not having her romantic gestures mistaken for naivety, singing: “When I love you, I'm sweet like an angel / Drawin' hearts 'round our names And dreamin' of writing vows, rockin' cradles / Don't mistake my nice for naive”
Like in ‘Please Please Please’, in ‘Good Graces’ she threatens not to stick around if her lover does ‘something suspect’.
And if they do show their true colours, they won’t be staying in her ‘good graces’: “'Cause no one's more amazin' / At turnin' lovin' into hatred.”
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Good Graces’ lyrics
[Intro]
(I won't give a f*** about you)
Oh, mm (I won't give a f*** about you)
Mm
[Verse 1]
When I love you, I'm sweet like an angel
Drawin' hearts 'round our names
And dreamin' of writing vows, rockin' cradles
Don't mistake my nice for naive
[Pre-Chorus]
I don't waste a second, I know lots of guys
You do somethin' suspect, this cute ass bye-bye
Like, ooh
Baby, you say you really like it being mine?
So let me give you some advice
[Chorus]
Boy, it's not that complicated
You should stay in my good graces
Or I'll switch it up like that so fast
'Cause no one's more amazin'
At turnin' lovin' into hatred
Boy, it's not that complicated
You should stay in my good graces
Or I'll switch it up like that (Like that) so fast (So fast)
'Cause no one's more amazin'
At turnin' lovin' into hatred
[Post-Chorus]
I won't give a f*** about you
I won't give a f*** about you
I won't give a f*** about you
That was cool
I won't give a f*** about you (Oh)
I won't give a f*** about you
I won't give a f*** about you
Yeah
[Verse 2]
I'll tell the world you finish your chores prematurely
Break my heart and I swear I'm movin' on
With your favourite athlete
Shoot his shot every night
[Pre-Chorus]
Want you every second, don't need other guys
You do somethin' sus, kiss my cute ass bye
[Chorus]
Boy, it's not that complicated
You should stay in my good graces
Or I'll switch it up like that so fast
'Cause no one's more amazin' (Amazin')
At turnin' lovin' into hatred
Boy, it's not that complicated
You should stay in my good graces
Or I'll switch it up like that (Like that) so fast (So fast)
'Cause no one's more amazin'
At turnin' lovin' into hatred
[Post-Chorus]
I won't give a f*** about you
I won't give a f*** about you
I won't give a f*** about you
Oh, no
I won't give a f*** about you (Oh)
I won't give a f*** about you
I won't give a f*** about you
Oh
[Outro]
No, I won't I won't give a f*** about you, no,
I won't (I won't, I won't, I won't)
No, I won't I won't give a f*** about you, no,
I won't (I won't, I won't, I won't)
