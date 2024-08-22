Sabrina Carpenter Taunts An Ex's New Girlfriend In Wild 'Taste' Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter 'Taste' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images, Island Records

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's Taste lyrics about? The meaning explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oh she leaves quite an impression! Sabrina Carpenter is back with another pop classic but what are her 'Taste' lyrics about?

How do you follow up two smash hit singles? In Sabrina Carpenter's case you make a whole album of them. After the huge success of 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please' this summer, Sabrina's sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet' is finally here and it's overflowing with bops. From 'Bed Chem' to 'Slim Pickins', there's something for everyone on the new project.

However, it's Sabrina's new single 'Taste' that's truly captured everyone's attention. Not only does the music video star the one and only Jenna Ortega but the meaning behind the song is hilarious. Here's a full breakdown of the 'Taste' lyrics.

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste' lyrics about?

Jenna Ortega star in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Taste’ video trailer

In 'Taste', Sabrina taunts an ex boyfriend's new girlfriend about how she will always be present in their relationship. Sabrina sings: Oh, I leave quite an impression / Five feet to be exact / You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin' / My body's where they're at / Now I'm gone, but you're still layin' / Next to me, one degree of separation.

To add insult to injury, Sabrina tells them in the chorus that they will taste her when they kiss him. She adds: I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too.

We love a tongue-in-cheek toxic banger!

This wouldn't be a Sabrina bop without some horny lyrics either. In the second verse, she sings: He pins you down on the carpet / Makes paintings with his tongue / Hе's funny, now all his jokes hit different / Guеss who he learned that from.

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to discuss what inspired her to write the song. We'll update you if and when she does.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Taste' lyrics

VERSE 1

Oh, I leave quite an impression

Five feet to be exact

You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin'

My body's where they're at

PRE-CHORUS

Now I'm gone, but you're still layin'

Next to me, one degree of separation

CHORUS

I heard you're back together and if that's true

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

If you want forever, I bet you do

Just know you'll taste me too

POST-CHORUS

Uh-huh

VERSE 2

He pins you down on the carpet

Makes paintings with his tongue (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

Hе's funny, now all his jokes hit different

Guеss who he learned that from

PRE-CHORUS

Now I'm gone, but you're still layin'

Next to me, one degree of separation

CHORUS

I heard you're back together and if that's true

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do)

Just know you'll taste me too

POST-CHORUS

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

BRIDGE

Every time you close your eyes

And feel his lips, you're feelin' mine

And every time you breathe his air

Just know I was already there

You can have him if you like

I've been there, done that once or twice

And singin' 'bout it don't mean I care

Yeah, I know I've been known to share

CHORUS

Well, I heard you're back together and if that's true

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do)

Just know you'll taste me too

POST-CHORUS

Taste me too (Ow)

(La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

You, no, yeah, uh-uh

(La-la-la-la-la-la-la)

You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.