On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
22 August 2024, 17:35
What are Sabrina Carpenter's Taste lyrics about? The meaning explained.
Oh she leaves quite an impression! Sabrina Carpenter is back with another pop classic but what are her 'Taste' lyrics about?
How do you follow up two smash hit singles? In Sabrina Carpenter's case you make a whole album of them. After the huge success of 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please' this summer, Sabrina's sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet' is finally here and it's overflowing with bops. From 'Bed Chem' to 'Slim Pickins', there's something for everyone on the new project.
However, it's Sabrina's new single 'Taste' that's truly captured everyone's attention. Not only does the music video star the one and only Jenna Ortega but the meaning behind the song is hilarious. Here's a full breakdown of the 'Taste' lyrics.
Jenna Ortega star in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Taste’ video trailer
In 'Taste', Sabrina taunts an ex boyfriend's new girlfriend about how she will always be present in their relationship. Sabrina sings: Oh, I leave quite an impression / Five feet to be exact / You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin' / My body's where they're at / Now I'm gone, but you're still layin' / Next to me, one degree of separation.
To add insult to injury, Sabrina tells them in the chorus that they will taste her when they kiss him. She adds: I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too.
We love a tongue-in-cheek toxic banger!
This wouldn't be a Sabrina bop without some horny lyrics either. In the second verse, she sings: He pins you down on the carpet / Makes paintings with his tongue / Hе's funny, now all his jokes hit different / Guеss who he learned that from.
As it stands, Sabrina is yet to discuss what inspired her to write the song. We'll update you if and when she does.
VERSE 1
Oh, I leave quite an impression
Five feet to be exact
You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin'
My body's where they're at
PRE-CHORUS
Now I'm gone, but you're still layin'
Next to me, one degree of separation
CHORUS
I heard you're back together and if that's true
You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you
If you want forever, I bet you do
Just know you'll taste me too
POST-CHORUS
Uh-huh
VERSE 2
He pins you down on the carpet
Makes paintings with his tongue (La-la-la-la-la-la-la)
Hе's funny, now all his jokes hit different
Guеss who he learned that from
PRE-CHORUS
Now I'm gone, but you're still layin'
Next to me, one degree of separation
CHORUS
I heard you're back together and if that's true
You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you
If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do)
Just know you'll taste me too
POST-CHORUS
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
BRIDGE
Every time you close your eyes
And feel his lips, you're feelin' mine
And every time you breathe his air
Just know I was already there
You can have him if you like
I've been there, done that once or twice
And singin' 'bout it don't mean I care
Yeah, I know I've been known to share
CHORUS
Well, I heard you're back together and if that's true
You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you
If you want forever, I bet you do (I bet you do)
Just know you'll taste me too
POST-CHORUS
Taste me too (Ow)
(La-la-la-la-la-la-la)
You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you
You, no, yeah, uh-uh
(La-la-la-la-la-la-la)
You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you
Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics