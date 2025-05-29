Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

29 May 2025, 13:54

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani&squot;s "Ohana means family" scene
Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene. Picture: Disney
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The new live-action Lilo & Stitch has altered Nani's storyline and fans are upset about it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lilo & Stitch has divided fans after completely changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene from the original movie.

2002's Lilo & Stitch has long been one of Disney's most loved films so all eyes were on the live-action remake to see if it would live up to the original. For the most part, fans are impressed. Not only does 2025's Lilo & Stitch have a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes but people have also praised Maia Kealoha's debut performance as Lilo.

Nevertheless, some viewers have criticised differences between the live-action and the original. One scene that's coming under fire is the scene where Lilo quotes "Ohana means family" to Nani. See how they changed it below.

Watch Chris Sanders voice Stitch in Lilo & Stitch

In the original movie, Nani threatens to kick out Stitch because of all the mischief he's causing. In response, Lilo says "What about Ohana? Dad says 'Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind...or forgotten." Nani then says, "I know. I know. I hate it when you use Ohana against me", and agrees to let Lilo keep Stitch.

By contrast, Nani in the new movie claps back at Lilo when she brings up "Ohana". Nani says: "We were left behind. I know all that stuff sounds so nice, it sounds really nice to me too, but that is not reality. This is reality and I need you to start living in it - with me."

Reacting one person shared a comparison of the clips with the caption "F--- Ohana I guess". It's since been viewed over 73 million times with many people criticising the differences between the two scenes.

Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong in Lilo & Stitch
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong in Lilo & Stitch. Picture: Alamy

Another fan wrote: "Nani would never say this to Lilo, she would never even think of shutting down the Ohana motto, nor would she ever downplay or shut down Lilo's fantasies. She always preserved that part of Lilo while she had to carry the tough burdens. Lilo was the light in Nani's life."

Someone also argued: "Crazy how they completely ruined Nani’s character in the remake, I don’t think they could’ve missed the mark on a character so badly".

A person added: "The original movie is so beautiful and has such an important message behind it i'm genuinely upset at what they did to it in the live action."

Later in the movie, the ending has also been changed. Instead of Nani staying at home with Lilo and Stitch, she goes off to study Marine Biology in San Diego. Nani leaves Lilo and Stitch in the official care of her neighbours David and Tūtū. She also uses Jumba's portal gun to regularly visit Lilo and Stitch while she's away.

What did you think of the changes?

Read more Lilo & Stitch news here:

WATCH: Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

Lilo & Stitch Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz' | Maia Kealoha & Sydney Agudong

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Tasha Ghouri reportedly has a new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri rumoured new boyfriend revealed after Andrew Le Page split

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

Love Island

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island

Love Island returns this summer

ITV announce Love Island 2025 start date

Love Island

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is "obvious" before moving speech

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is 'obvious' before moving speech

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits