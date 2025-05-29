Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene. Picture: Disney

By Sam Prance

The new live-action Lilo & Stitch has altered Nani's storyline and fans are upset about it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lilo & Stitch has divided fans after completely changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene from the original movie.

2002's Lilo & Stitch has long been one of Disney's most loved films so all eyes were on the live-action remake to see if it would live up to the original. For the most part, fans are impressed. Not only does 2025's Lilo & Stitch have a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes but people have also praised Maia Kealoha's debut performance as Lilo.

Nevertheless, some viewers have criticised differences between the live-action and the original. One scene that's coming under fire is the scene where Lilo quotes "Ohana means family" to Nani. See how they changed it below.

Watch Chris Sanders voice Stitch in Lilo & Stitch

In the original movie, Nani threatens to kick out Stitch because of all the mischief he's causing. In response, Lilo says "What about Ohana? Dad says 'Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind...or forgotten." Nani then says, "I know. I know. I hate it when you use Ohana against me", and agrees to let Lilo keep Stitch.

By contrast, Nani in the new movie claps back at Lilo when she brings up "Ohana". Nani says: "We were left behind. I know all that stuff sounds so nice, it sounds really nice to me too, but that is not reality. This is reality and I need you to start living in it - with me."

Reacting one person shared a comparison of the clips with the caption "F--- Ohana I guess". It's since been viewed over 73 million times with many people criticising the differences between the two scenes.

Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong in Lilo & Stitch. Picture: Alamy

Another fan wrote: "Nani would never say this to Lilo, she would never even think of shutting down the Ohana motto, nor would she ever downplay or shut down Lilo's fantasies. She always preserved that part of Lilo while she had to carry the tough burdens. Lilo was the light in Nani's life."

Someone also argued: "Crazy how they completely ruined Nani’s character in the remake, I don’t think they could’ve missed the mark on a character so badly".

A person added: "The original movie is so beautiful and has such an important message behind it i'm genuinely upset at what they did to it in the live action."

Nani would never say this to Lilo, she would never even think of shutting down the Ohana motto, nor would she ever downplay or shut down Lilo's fantasies. She always preserved that part of Lilo while she had to carry the tough burdens.

Lilo was the light in Nani's life. https://t.co/o1aNZOGTBC — MegaSonicZone (@MegaSonicZone) May 24, 2025

crazy how they completely ruined Nani’s character in the remake, I don’t think they could’ve missed the mark on a character so badly https://t.co/woubD0qBKx — Symbie (@WorldwideSymbie) May 24, 2025

the original movie is so beautiful and has such an important message behind it i'm genuinely upset at what they did to it in the live action https://t.co/hqbFfQMlJV — bunny🎀 (@bnuyrabbit) May 24, 2025

Later in the movie, the ending has also been changed. Instead of Nani staying at home with Lilo and Stitch, she goes off to study Marine Biology in San Diego. Nani leaves Lilo and Stitch in the official care of her neighbours David and Tūtū. She also uses Jumba's portal gun to regularly visit Lilo and Stitch while she's away.

What did you think of the changes?

Read more Lilo & Stitch news here:

Lilo & Stitch Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz' | Maia Kealoha & Sydney Agudong

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.