Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ronnie Vint has hit back at claims that he and his girlfriend Harriett Blackmore have split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

AI is taking over and it seems its latest victim is Love Island's Ronnie Vint. In case you haven't seen, there are multiple videos flooding TikTok that have used artificial intelligence to generate content with voice overs.

An account with over 13K followers has been sharing clips claiming that Ronnie and Harriett Blackmore, who rekindled their romance on Love Island All Stars at the start of the year, had broken up.

One clip even used what looked like a screenshot of of Ronnie commenting: "Yeah it's true. Will share my side of things later."

But Ronnie has come forward to address the claims and his apparent comment.

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere. Picture: Getty

Ronnie took to his Instagram story with a screen grab of the TikTok. He wrote over it: "This is clearly a set up. Edited because we are sweet and I haven't commented a thing. Thank you."

Split speculation started after Ronnie removed a picture of him and Harriett from his Instagram grid. He later posted 'LOOOL' to his IG story which furthered fan speculation.

On Reddit one fan said: "Harriet and Ronnie broke up?? Ronnie posted this on his IG story and deleted the movie premiere photo with Harriett."

Another followed up saying: "Both wiped each other from their IG. How people do that so quick is beyond me."

Ronnie hit back at claims he revealed he and Harriett had split. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Harriett revealed that she and Ronnie are moving in with each other next month. Speaking to The Mirror she said: "People say the cracks show when you move in together.

"But because we met in the villa and lived in each other’s pockets every single day, we’d already crossed that bridge. This is just a new chapter."

She said that the pair are excited to have their own space and added that she'll be getting the princess treatment from Ronnie.

Harriett and Ronnie met on Love Island . Picture: ITV

Ronnie and Harriett first met during Love Island season 11 last summer but after a rollercoaster journey in the villa they ended up splitting in the outside world.

They were reunited in South Africa during All Stars at the start of the year and Ronnie made it his mission to win Harriett back, which he did!

Read more Love Island news here: