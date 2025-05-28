Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music

28 May 2025, 12:32 | Updated: 28 May 2025, 14:45

Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music
Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Shaboozey shook his head in reaction to Megan Moroney saying the Carter family "invented country music".

Chances are you've seen THAT clip of Shaboozey reacting to Megan Moroney saying that the Carter Family "invented" country music at AMAs. Well, now Shaboozey has said that his reaction has "nothing to do" with Megan Moroney.

At the American Music Awards on Monday night (May 26), Shaboozey and Megan Moroney presented the award for Favourite Country Duo or Group. Before giving out the award, Megan revealed that the Carter Family were the first group to win and, reading from a teleprompter, Megan said that they "basically invented country music".

Reacting to Megan's comment, Shaboozey served some major side-eye and chuckled before announcing the 2025 nominees. If you know the history of country music, you will know why Shaboozey reacted that way. The clip then quickly went viral with people both praising Shaboozey and criticising his response.

Now, Shaboozey has clarified exactly why he responded like that and asked his fans not to send Megan any hate.

Who invented country music?

After the show, Shaboozey tweeted a list of often overlooked Black artists who helped invent country music: "Google: Lesley Riddle, Steve Tarter, Harry Gay, DeFord Bailey, and the Carter Family." Lesley Riddle specifically worked with the Carter Family and is considered by historians to be pivotal to the Carter Family's success.

In the late 1920s, the Carter Family employed Lesley. The family would take Lesley with them on song collecting trips where they would find traditional blues songs, originally created among Black communities, to record themselves. Maybelle Carter also based her own "Carter scratch" picking technique off of Lesley's style.

Separately, Shaboozey argued, "When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased…" and “The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences, and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike.”

The title of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, which Shaboozey features on, is believed by fans to be a nod to the history of country music and how Black people were pivotal in inventing the genre.

In the wake of Shaboozey's viral reaction, people have been taking to Megan's Instagram comments to call her out for what she said and now Shaboozey has rushed to her defence.

Under Megan's latest post, Shaboozey wrote: "Just want to clear something up: my reaction at the AMAs had nothing to do with Megan Moroney! She’s an incredibly talented, hard-working artist who’s doing amazing things for country music and I’ve got nothing but respect for her."

He added: "I’ve seen some hateful comments directed at her today and that’s not what this moment was about. Let’s not twist the message - she is amazing and someone who represents the country community in the highest light!"

Shaboozey defends Megan Moroney
Shaboozey defends Megan Moroney. Picture: @shaboozey via Instagram

It's worth reiterating that Megan was reading from a teleprompter and likely did not personally claim that the Carter Family "invented" Country music.

As it stands, Megan is yet to address the controversy. We'll update you if and when she does.

