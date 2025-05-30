Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released

30 May 2025, 17:24

Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released
Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Taylor Swift
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

After buying back her masters, Taylor Swift has revealed that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never see the light of day and opened up about the vault tracks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reputation (Taylor's Version) can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because Taylor Swift never even recorded it.

It's official. Taylor Swift now owns all of her original masters. Taking to her website on May 30th, Taylor revealed that Shamrock Capital have sold her back all of her masters after they were previously owned by Scooter Braun. Taylor confessed that she keeps "bursting into tears of joy" because her "greatest dream" has finally come true.

What does this mean for the rerecordings though? Will Debut (Taylor's Version) and Reputation (Taylor's Version) ever see the light of day? Well, Taylor has now confirmed that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is never coming out.

Scroll down to find out why Taylor won't release Reputation (Taylor's Version) and if the vault tracks exist.

Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage at the Eras Tour in London

In her letter, Taylor wrote: "I know. I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven't even rerecorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it." In other words, Reputation (Taylor's Version) does not even exist in full to be released.

Taylor continued to write: "All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposefully misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame born snarl and mischief. To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in that first six that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or the photos or videos."

Confessing why she hasn't rerecorded most of the album, Taylor added: "I kept putting it off."

Will Taylor Swift release Reputation vault tracks?

However, all hope is not lost for fans wanting more Reputation in their lives. Taylor continued: "There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch." Reputation deluxe? I need it now.

Will Taylor Swift release Debut (Taylor's Version)?

Not only that but Taylor has confirmed that Debut (Taylor's Version) is now fully rerecorded. She stated: "I've already completely rerecorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those two albums can still have their moments to reemerge when the time is right, if that's something you guys would be excited about."

She then added: "But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness or longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."

Congratulations Taylor! Listening to 'Getaway Car' in celebration.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

WATCH: PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That

PinkPantheress Breaks Down Every Song On 'Fancy That' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift has bought back her masters.

Taylor Swift reveals she bought back her masters in emotional message to fans

Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3

TV & Film

Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music

Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music
Did Taylor Swift win any AMAs in 2025? Fans fume she was 'snubbed'

Did Taylor Swift win any AMAs in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Why Taylor Swift is no longer releasing the full re-record

Taylor Swift

JoJo Siwa admitted her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa reveals her "favourite thing" about Chris Hughes in latest relationship update

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time'

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time' after Gabby split

Love Island

Will Ellie be in The Last of Us season 3? Here's what Bella Ramsey has said about their future in the show

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3

TV & Film

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Maya Jama has landed a role in a major Netflix show.

Maya Jama lands 'dream' role in major Netflix show

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

TV & Film

Tasha Ghouri reportedly has a new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri rumoured new boyfriend revealed after Andrew Le Page split

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

Love Island

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

TV & Film

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island

Love Island returns this summer

ITV announce Love Island 2025 start date

Love Island

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is "obvious" before moving speech

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is 'obvious' before moving speech

When does The Last of Us season 3 come out?

When does The Last of Us season 3 start? Isabela Merced teases filming date

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap has fans divided

What is JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap?

Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed

Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch