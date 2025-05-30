Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released

By Sam Prance

After buying back her masters, Taylor Swift has revealed that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never see the light of day and opened up about the vault tracks.

Reputation (Taylor's Version) can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because Taylor Swift never even recorded it.

It's official. Taylor Swift now owns all of her original masters. Taking to her website on May 30th, Taylor revealed that Shamrock Capital have sold her back all of her masters after they were previously owned by Scooter Braun. Taylor confessed that she keeps "bursting into tears of joy" because her "greatest dream" has finally come true.

What does this mean for the rerecordings though? Will Debut (Taylor's Version) and Reputation (Taylor's Version) ever see the light of day? Well, Taylor has now confirmed that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is never coming out.

Scroll down to find out why Taylor won't release Reputation (Taylor's Version) and if the vault tracks exist.

In her letter, Taylor wrote: "I know. I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven't even rerecorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it." In other words, Reputation (Taylor's Version) does not even exist in full to be released.

Taylor continued to write: "All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposefully misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame born snarl and mischief. To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in that first six that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or the photos or videos."

Confessing why she hasn't rerecorded most of the album, Taylor added: "I kept putting it off."

Will Taylor Swift release Reputation vault tracks?

However, all hope is not lost for fans wanting more Reputation in their lives. Taylor continued: "There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch." Reputation deluxe? I need it now.

Will Taylor Swift release Debut (Taylor's Version)?

Not only that but Taylor has confirmed that Debut (Taylor's Version) is now fully rerecorded. She stated: "I've already completely rerecorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those two albums can still have their moments to reemerge when the time is right, if that's something you guys would be excited about."

She then added: "But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness or longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."

Congratulations Taylor! Listening to 'Getaway Car' in celebration.

