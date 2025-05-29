Maya Jama lands 'dream' role in major Netflix show

29 May 2025, 15:53

Maya Jama has landed a role in a major Netflix show.
Maya Jama has landed a role in a major Netflix show. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Love Island host Maya Jama has revealed an exciting new chapter in her TV career after landing a role in a major Netflix show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Jama has made quite a name for herself over the years in her career, from her early days as a DJ to her first presenting role on MTV.

But Maya reached a whole new level of success when she bagged the role of Love Island host back in 2023. Since then, she's skyrocketed to fame and become a key part of the Love Island brand, with her voice immediately recognisable to any seasoned fans of the ITV dating show.

And now, in another incredible feat, Maya has announced an exciting new chapter in her TV career – and this time she’ll be acting instead of presenting.

Maya Jama has been cast in the second series of Netflix's The Gentlemen.
Maya Jama has been cast in the second series of Netflix's The Gentlemen. Picture: Getty

Netflix announced on Wednesday that filming had begun for the second series of its hit show The Gentlemen, much to the delight of fans. But accompanying the announcement was the news that several new actors would be joining the cast, which happened to include – you guessed it – Maya Jama.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Maya shared a screenshot of an article confirming she had been cast, along with the caption: “Told you I’ve been on some side quests🤭🥹❤️❤️.”

In a separate post shared to her grid, Maya wrote: "Gassed is an understatement 🥹 Only gone and got a little role in one of my favourite series! To work alongside such amazing & accomplished actors who I admire, incredible production and with a legendary director Guy Ritchie is honestly a dream come true.

"So so grateful for the opportunity & I cant wait for you all to meet my character 😅 she’s a G ❤️."

Maya announced the news on Instagram.
Maya announced the news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

It's safe to say Maya's fans were thrilled by the announcement too as they celebrated her exciting news. One commenter wrote: "This makes me so happy because I absolutely love the show and love you 😭😭 I can’t wait to watch even more now!!!"

Another added: "Congrats Maya ❤️! You deserve Everything that Comes your way ❤️👏."

While this isn’t Maya’s first foray into the world of acting, it’s not too far behind it, as she only has one former acting credit under her belt from when she featured in Netflix’s The Duchess back in 2020.

The Gentlemen came out in 2024
The Gentlemen came out in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Gentlemen is a crime drama that follows aristocrat Eddie Halstead (Theo James) after he inherits family land only to discover that the property has been co-opted by a weed empire, which its owners have no intention of giving up.

The first season, which is a spin-off from Guy Ritchie's 2019 film, was a smash hit when it was released on the streaming platform last year. Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will also join Maya as a new addition to the series two cast, alongside Dune’s Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli and Michele Morrone, to name a few.

But while production has started on the show's second series, it's still very early days, so we might have to wait a while yet before we see Maya on our Netflix screen!

Read more about Love Island here:

Maya Jama ‘perves’ on her boyfriend Ruben Dias

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Tasha Ghouri reportedly has a new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri rumoured new boyfriend revealed after Andrew Le Page split

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

Love Island

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits