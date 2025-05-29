Maya Jama lands 'dream' role in major Netflix show

Maya Jama has landed a role in a major Netflix show. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Love Island host Maya Jama has revealed an exciting new chapter in her TV career after landing a role in a major Netflix show.

Maya Jama has made quite a name for herself over the years in her career, from her early days as a DJ to her first presenting role on MTV.

But Maya reached a whole new level of success when she bagged the role of Love Island host back in 2023. Since then, she's skyrocketed to fame and become a key part of the Love Island brand, with her voice immediately recognisable to any seasoned fans of the ITV dating show.

And now, in another incredible feat, Maya has announced an exciting new chapter in her TV career – and this time she’ll be acting instead of presenting.

Maya Jama has been cast in the second series of Netflix's The Gentlemen. Picture: Getty

Netflix announced on Wednesday that filming had begun for the second series of its hit show The Gentlemen, much to the delight of fans. But accompanying the announcement was the news that several new actors would be joining the cast, which happened to include – you guessed it – Maya Jama.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Maya shared a screenshot of an article confirming she had been cast, along with the caption: “Told you I’ve been on some side quests🤭🥹❤️❤️.”

In a separate post shared to her grid, Maya wrote: "Gassed is an understatement 🥹 Only gone and got a little role in one of my favourite series! To work alongside such amazing & accomplished actors who I admire, incredible production and with a legendary director Guy Ritchie is honestly a dream come true.

"So so grateful for the opportunity & I cant wait for you all to meet my character 😅 she’s a G ❤️."

Maya announced the news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

It's safe to say Maya's fans were thrilled by the announcement too as they celebrated her exciting news. One commenter wrote: "This makes me so happy because I absolutely love the show and love you 😭😭 I can’t wait to watch even more now!!!"

Another added: "Congrats Maya ❤️! You deserve Everything that Comes your way ❤️👏."

While this isn’t Maya’s first foray into the world of acting, it’s not too far behind it, as she only has one former acting credit under her belt from when she featured in Netflix’s The Duchess back in 2020.

The Gentlemen came out in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Gentlemen is a crime drama that follows aristocrat Eddie Halstead (Theo James) after he inherits family land only to discover that the property has been co-opted by a weed empire, which its owners have no intention of giving up.

The first season, which is a spin-off from Guy Ritchie's 2019 film, was a smash hit when it was released on the streaming platform last year. Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will also join Maya as a new addition to the series two cast, alongside Dune’s Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli and Michele Morrone, to name a few.

But while production has started on the show's second series, it's still very early days, so we might have to wait a while yet before we see Maya on our Netflix screen!

