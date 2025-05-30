Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time' after Gabby split

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans have been convinced that Casey O'Gorman will return to the villa after his split from Gabby Allen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As soon as it was revealed that Love Island All Stars winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen had split fans were quick to joke that Casey would be returning the villa for a fourth time this summer or in All Stars 2026.

For those of you who don't know, Casey first appeared on Love Island for the winter edition in January 2023. He then appeared on the first Love Island All Stars in January 2024 and after having no romantic luck he returned for the second season of Love Island All Stars in 2025, which he won with Gabby.

It became a bit of a joke among fans that he'd spend the start of every year in the South African villa and now that he's a single man again, what's stopping him?

Well, Casey's best friend Tom Clare - who won the first ever All Stars - has weighed in on the joke and said Casey is in fact going on Love Island for a fourth rodeo.

Casey on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Casey was filming a TikTok trend where men call their friends out of the blue just to say goodnight. He rang Tom who answered with a Yorkshire accent and said: "Doing the old TikTok trend, are we?"

"Now people are going to know how weird you are," Casey replied but Tom clapped back with: "It's not me everyone, don't listen to him. And he is going back on Love Island, he told me he is going back on."

It was likely just a joke as Casey descended into a fit of laughter.

Elsewhere Tom had already weighed in on the discourse surrounding Casey returning to Love Island when ITV revealed the promo for the upcoming season.

Ronnie Vint had teased Casey by commenting under the post "@caseyogorman HERE WE GO!!!!!!!" which led to an article reporting that Casey had 'dropped a hint' that he was going on Love Island again. When the report was shared to Instagram, Tom commented: "please no"

Tom responding to claims Casey is going on Love Island again. Picture: Instagram

Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Three months after they were crowned the winners of Love Island All Stars, Casey and Gabby revealed they'd split via a statement sent to the tabloids.

The statement said: "After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically. This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other."

Separately, Gabby added: "Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds."

While Casey might not be returning to Love Island any time soon, Gabby is as she's set to star in the tenth anniversary special on Sunday 1st June, eight days before season 12 begins.

Read more Love Island news here: