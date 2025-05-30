Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time' after Gabby split

30 May 2025, 12:06

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time'
Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans have been convinced that Casey O'Gorman will return to the villa after his split from Gabby Allen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As soon as it was revealed that Love Island All Stars winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen had split fans were quick to joke that Casey would be returning the villa for a fourth time this summer or in All Stars 2026.

For those of you who don't know, Casey first appeared on Love Island for the winter edition in January 2023. He then appeared on the first Love Island All Stars in January 2024 and after having no romantic luck he returned for the second season of Love Island All Stars in 2025, which he won with Gabby.

It became a bit of a joke among fans that he'd spend the start of every year in the South African villa and now that he's a single man again, what's stopping him?

Well, Casey's best friend Tom Clare - who won the first ever All Stars - has weighed in on the joke and said Casey is in fact going on Love Island for a fourth rodeo.

Casey on All Stars
Casey on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Casey was filming a TikTok trend where men call their friends out of the blue just to say goodnight. He rang Tom who answered with a Yorkshire accent and said: "Doing the old TikTok trend, are we?"

"Now people are going to know how weird you are," Casey replied but Tom clapped back with: "It's not me everyone, don't listen to him. And he is going back on Love Island, he told me he is going back on."

It was likely just a joke as Casey descended into a fit of laughter.

Elsewhere Tom had already weighed in on the discourse surrounding Casey returning to Love Island when ITV revealed the promo for the upcoming season.

Ronnie Vint had teased Casey by commenting under the post "@caseyogorman HERE WE GO!!!!!!!" which led to an article reporting that Casey had 'dropped a hint' that he was going on Love Island again. When the report was shared to Instagram, Tom commented: "please no"

Tom responding to claims Casey is going on Love Island again
Tom responding to claims Casey is going on Love Island again. Picture: Instagram
Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2
Casey and Gabby won Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Three months after they were crowned the winners of Love Island All Stars, Casey and Gabby revealed they'd split via a statement sent to the tabloids.

The statement said: "After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically. This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other."

Separately, Gabby added: "Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds."

While Casey might not be returning to Love Island any time soon, Gabby is as she's set to star in the tenth anniversary special on Sunday 1st June, eight days before season 12 begins.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Maya Jama has landed a role in a major Netflix show.

Maya Jama lands 'dream' role in major Netflix show

Tasha Ghouri reportedly has a new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri rumoured new boyfriend revealed after Andrew Le Page split

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Hot On Capital

JoJo Siwa admitted her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa reveals her "favourite thing" about Chris Hughes in latest relationship update

Will Ellie be in The Last of Us season 3? Here's what Bella Ramsey has said about their future in the show

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3

Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island's Ronnie Vint responds to Harriett Blackmore break up rumours

Love Island returns this summer

ITV announce Love Island 2025 start date

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3

Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music

Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music
Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is "obvious" before moving speech

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is 'obvious' before moving speech

When does The Last of Us season 3 come out?

When does The Last of Us season 3 start? Isabela Merced teases filming date

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap has fans divided

What is JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap?

Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed

Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed

What did they make Jumba the villain in live-action Lilo & Stitch?

Lilo & Stitch director explains why they turned Jumba into the villain amid fan criticism

When will Lilo & Stitch be on Disney Plus?

When will Lilo & Stitch be on Disney Plus? Here's when it comes out on streaming

Chris Hughes shares intimate snap of JoJo Siwa after being quizzed over relationship status

Chris Hughes shares intimate snap of JoJo Siwa after being quizzed over relationship status
Did Taylor Swift win any AMAs in 2025? Fans fume she was 'snubbed'

Did Taylor Swift win any AMAs in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

More Movies & TV News

Is The Last of Us season 2 over? Episode 7 is the finale episode and there will be no episode 8

Is The Last of Us season 2 over? Here's why it's only 7 episodes long

The Last of us season 2 finale: Who Abby shot revealed

Is Ellie dead in The Last of Us season 2? Finale explained and who Abby shot revealed

Does Jesse die in The Last of Us season 2? Here's what happens to him in the game

Does Jesse die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens to him in the game

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens in the games

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here’s what happens in the games

Why did Lilo & Stitch change Cobra Bubbles' character?

Lilo & Stitch director explains major Cobra Bubbles change in live-action film

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset