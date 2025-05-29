Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars finalist Curtis has spoken out after his and Ekin-Su's shock breakup.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Wednesday (28th May) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard fell victim to the 'Love Island curse' as Ekin revealed that they'd split just three months after coming third on Love Island All Stars.

Taking to her Instagram, the reality TV star said it had been a "really tough decision" that was made with "a lot of love and respect for one another". Later, a source close to the pair weighed in on the split and revealed it had been a pretty quick decision.

"It happened very recently in the last few days. It certainly wasn't weeks in the making, so it's still raw for them both but they had a series of crisis talks in the recent days which were emotional for them both," the source said.

It was said that Ekin having lots of career opportunities in America and Curtis' recent foray into boxing had caused some road bumps in their relationship.

After Ekin-Su's statement, Curtis took to Instagram to confirm the split was true. Here's everything he said.

Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

In a statement on his Instagram story, Curtis said: "Just a quick note to say thank you so much for all the kind messages, it really does mean the world.

"It's true, Ekin and I have decided to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy, but l'll always be grateful for the laughs, the adventures, and the memories (especially the dance routines).

"I'll be keeping busy with work, boxing, dancing, and working with the team on FINT. Lots of love, Curtis x"

Ekin-Su and Curtis after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

While Curtis was in the Love Island All Stars villa, where he met Ekin-Su, his ex-girlfriend Sophie Sheridan came out and claimed he had a "game plan" for the show.

She said: "I know his game plan because we spoke about it previously. I think his view is, ‘It’s a job so I’m going to give them the best show possible’. For Curtis, going on All Stars is motivated by money and boosting his career."

Fans have also questioned Curtis and Ekin-Su's true intentions with many unsurprised by their split. "And are we supposed to be shocked? It was fake from the off….media relationship," one viewer said on Facebook.

Curtis breaks his silence on Ekin-Su split. Picture: Instagram

Ekin-Su admitted herself that she had been "acting" on the show and received praise from fans for being so transparent.

Speaking on the Chicks In The Office podcast, Ekin said: "I'm going to be very honest with you, I do like being on TV. I'm going to own it. I do, I love being on TV. I love being you know, myself on TV.

"I also like acting. So like, yeah I know it's a TV show, I've signed up for it. And I also know everyone who's on the show is there for clout."

Ekin-Su and Curtis were coupled up on All Stars. Picture: ITV

She went on: "I don't care what anyone else says, they always say, 'Oh I'm here for love'. Well, darling it's All Stars. We've done it before. Whether you're on there three times, four times, second time, we're here.

"I'm just real, I will say it, I knew what the show would bring. But if I found someone else it was a bonus."

Read more about Love Island here: