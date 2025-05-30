JoJo Siwa reveals her "favourite thing" about Chris Hughes in latest relationship update

JoJo Siwa admitted her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

JoJo Siwa has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes as she opened up to fans about her relationship with him.

Ever since JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes joined the Celebrity Big Brother house back in April the pair have been inseparable.

From their deep chats and late night cuddles while in the Big Brother house to the seemingly countless hours they've spent together since, it’s fair to say that JoJo and Chris have fuelled plenty of romantic speculation.

But the speculation all came to a head last week when after weeks of subtle teasing online, the pair were spotted locking lips while on holiday together. Eeek!

And now in the latest update on their relationship, JoJo has revealed what her ‘favourite thing’ about Chris is after being quizzed by fans.

JoJo Siwa has revealed her 'favourite' thing about Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

Answering questions from fans in an Instagram Q&A, JoJo was asked what her favourite thing about Chris was.

The ‘Bulletproof’ singer replied: “Gosh lots of things, but the first thing that comes to my mind is the way he treats everyone... Strangers, friends, family, me, literally everyone.

“I’ve never seen somebody who acknowledges everyone in the room the way that he always does. Everyone gets a hello, everyone gets, how are you doing... and it's genuine. Beautiful beautiful soul he is.”

JoJo opened up about Chris in an Instagram Q&A. Picture: Instagram

And in a separate post on her Instagram grid, JoJo also penned an emotional message to fans as she admitted that she's the happiest she's ever been before.

Sharing various photos from her tour, including one of Chris and JoJo's mum together at a concert, she wrote: “There’s no way to quite explain how content and how happy I have been feeling personally and professionally.

“I don’t feel the need to convince anyone because for the first time since I was 17 I’m not trying to convince myself of that.”

JoJo's latest admission about Chris comes after the singer all but confirmed her relationship with him at her concert in London last week.

Performing to a sold out crowd at Colours Hoxton, the singer dedicated a cover of ‘Bette Davis’ Eyes’ to Chris before ending the song with the changed lyrics ‘Chris Hughes’ eyes’.

When pressed by the crowd to reveal her relationship status with Chris, the singer told them: “I'll tell you this much, if it's not obvious, that ending lyric is very much true."

Meanwhile, when Chris was asked during a Q&A with House of Cavani to describe his relationship status with JoJo, he simply replied “happy” before later admitting that she’s his “favourite person”.

