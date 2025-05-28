Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast
Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast. Picture: Disney
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Disney's new Lilo & Stitch makes sure to include multiple iconic actors who voiced parts in the original movie.

Ohana means family and that means bringing back actors from the original Lilo & Stitch to star in the live-action film.

Disney's new live-action Lilo & Stitch is introducing a whole new generation to the iconic story and fans are obsessed with the cast. Not only is eight-year-old Maia Kealoha brillitant in the titular role of Lilo but stars like Sydney Elizebeth Agudon (Nani) and Kaipo Dudoit (David) also do an incredible job of bringing the beloved movie characters to life.

If you thought some people seemed familar and couldn't quite put your finger on it too, you were right. Four of the actors in Lilo & Stitch voiced characters in the animated film. Scroll down to find out who Disney brought back.

Watch the live-action Lilo & Stitch trailer

1) Tia Carrere - Mrs. Kekoa

One of the most emotional castings in the new Lilo & Stitch is Tia Carrere as social worker Mrs Kekoa. Tia famously voiced Nani in the original animated film and multiple spin-offs. When Mrs. Kekoa is giving Nani advice to help her and Lilo, it's almost as if an older version of Nani is giving her younger self advice.

1) Tia Carrere - Mrs. Kekoa
1) Tia Carrere - Mrs. Kekoa. Picture: Disney

2) Jason Scott Lee - Luau Manager

And it's not just original Nani who makes an appearance in the film. Jason Scott Lee is the actor who voiced Nani's love interest David in the 2002 movie and he appears in the live-action Lilo & Stitch as the manager of the Luau where Nani briefly works.

2) Jason Scott Lee - Luau Manager
2) Jason Scott Lee - Luau Manager. Picture: Disney

3) Amy Hill - Tūtū

Amy Hill takes on a major role in the new Lilo & Stitch as Lilo and Nani's neighbour Tūtū. Tūtū was invented for the live-action movie but Amy played fruit stand vendor Ms. Hasagawa in the original franchise.

Amy is also known for acting in iconic shows like All-American Girl, That's So Raven and Preacher.

3) Amy Hill - Tūtū
3) Amy Hill - Tūtū. Picture: Disney

4) Chris Sanders - Stitch

Last but not least, Lilo & Stitch brings back beloved voice actor Chris Sanders to voice Stitch again.

No one could voice Stitch but Chris!

4) Chris Sanders - Stitch
4) Chris Sanders - Stitch. Picture: Disney

Did you spot all the returning cast members?

