The Hilarious Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe, Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter drags men in her relatable 'Slim Pickins' lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter has just played a brand new song live for the first time...what are her 'Slim Pickins' lyrics about though?

'Short n' Sweet' month is officially here. After months of anticipation, we are just days away from Sabrina Carpenter putting out her sixth studio album and it looks set to be her biggest project yet. Not only have the album's first two singles topped charts all around the world ('Espresso', 'Please Please Please') but Sabrina is also about to start a sold out arena tour.

Now, Sabrina has performed her as yet unreleased song 'Slim Pickins' and fans are living for the hilariously relatable lyrics.

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' lyrics about?

'Slim Pickins' is Track 9 on 'Short n' Sweet' and Sabrina co-wrote the song with Jack Antonoff. Sabrina sang the song live at a Grammy Museum event on August 2nd and it wasn't long before videos from the event went viral online. 'Slim Pickins' is a gorgeous, bittersweet country inspired ballad in which Sabrina laments the lack of good men available to date.

In the chorus, Sabrina sings: Oh, it's slim pickings / If I can't have the one I love / Guess it's you that I'll be kissing / Just to get my fixings / Since the good ones are deceased or taken / I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'.

Getting specific, she adds: This boy doesn't even know the difference between "their," "there" and "they are" / Yet he's naked in my room / Missing all the things he's missing / God knows that he isn't living large.

Sabrina then jokes in the outro: And since the good ones call their exes wasted / And since the Lord forgot my gay awakening / Then I'll just be here in the kitchen / Serving up some moanin' and b---hin'.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Slim Pickins' lyrics

VERSE 1

Guess I'll end this life alone

I am not dramatic, these are just the thoughts that pass right through me

All the douchebags in my phone

I play 'em like a slot machine

If they're winnin', I'm just losin'

PRE-CHORUS

A boy who's jacked and kind

Can't find his ass to save my life

CHORUS

Oh, it's slim pickings

If I can't have the one I love

Guess it's you that I'll be kissing

Just to get my fixings

Since the good ones are deceased or taken

I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'

VERSE 2

Mm

Jesus, what's a girl to do?

This boy doesn't even know the difference between "their," "there" and "they are"

Yet he's naked in my room

Missing all the things he's missing

God knows that he isn't living large

PRE-CHORUS

A boy who's nice, that breathes

Well, I swear he's nowhere to be seen

CHORUS

It's slim pickings

If I can't have the one I love

Guess it's you that I'll be kissing

Just to get my fixings

Since the good ones are deceased or taken

I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'

Moanin' and b---hin'

OUTRO

And since the good ones call their exes wasted

And since the Lord forgot my gay awakening

Then I'll just be here in the kitchen

Serving up some moanin' and b---hin'

