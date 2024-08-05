The Hilarious Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Explained

5 August 2024, 12:26

Sabrina Carpenter 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Meaning Explained
Sabrina Carpenter 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe, Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter drags men in her relatable 'Slim Pickins' lyrics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter has just played a brand new song live for the first time...what are her 'Slim Pickins' lyrics about though?

'Short n' Sweet' month is officially here. After months of anticipation, we are just days away from Sabrina Carpenter putting out her sixth studio album and it looks set to be her biggest project yet. Not only have the album's first two singles topped charts all around the world ('Espresso', 'Please Please Please') but Sabrina is also about to start a sold out arena tour.

Now, Sabrina has performed her as yet unreleased song 'Slim Pickins' and fans are living for the hilariously relatable lyrics.

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' lyrics about?

Sabrina Carpenter releases signed Short n’ Sweet vinyls

'Slim Pickins' is Track 9 on 'Short n' Sweet' and Sabrina co-wrote the song with Jack Antonoff. Sabrina sang the song live at a Grammy Museum event on August 2nd and it wasn't long before videos from the event went viral online. 'Slim Pickins' is a gorgeous, bittersweet country inspired ballad in which Sabrina laments the lack of good men available to date.

In the chorus, Sabrina sings: Oh, it's slim pickings / If I can't have the one I love / Guess it's you that I'll be kissing / Just to get my fixings / Since the good ones are deceased or taken / I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'.

Getting specific, she adds: This boy doesn't even know the difference between "their," "there" and "they are" / Yet he's naked in my room / Missing all the things he's missing / God knows that he isn't living large.

Sabrina then jokes in the outro: And since the good ones call their exes wasted / And since the Lord forgot my gay awakening / Then I'll just be here in the kitchen / Serving up some moanin' and b---hin'.

We have no choice but to stan!

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Slim Pickins' lyrics

VERSE 1
Guess I'll end this life alone
I am not dramatic, these are just the thoughts that pass right through me
All the douchebags in my phone
I play 'em like a slot machine
If they're winnin', I'm just losin'

PRE-CHORUS
A boy who's jacked and kind
Can't find his ass to save my life

CHORUS
Oh, it's slim pickings
If I can't have the one I love
Guess it's you that I'll be kissing
Just to get my fixings
Since the good ones are deceased or taken
I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'

VERSE 2
Mm
Jesus, what's a girl to do?
This boy doesn't even know the difference between "their," "there" and "they are"
Yet he's naked in my room
Missing all the things he's missing
God knows that he isn't living large

PRE-CHORUS
A boy who's nice, that breathes
Well, I swear he's nowhere to be seen

CHORUS
It's slim pickings
If I can't have the one I love
Guess it's you that I'll be kissing
Just to get my fixings
Since the good ones are deceased or taken
I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'
Moanin' and b---hin'

OUTRO
And since the good ones call their exes wasted
And since the Lord forgot my gay awakening
Then I'll just be here in the kitchen
Serving up some moanin' and b---hin'

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Meaning Behind Her Favourite Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX 'Guess' Verse

Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX 'Guess' Verse
Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Alex Newell | My Life In 20

Alex Newell: 'I Really Love Men! I'm Like Samantha Jones From Sex And The City!' | My Life In 20
The Spicy Meaning Behind Charli xcx And Billie Eilish's 'Guess' Lyrics Explained

The Spicy Meaning Behind Charli xcx And Billie Eilish's 'Guess' Lyrics Explained

Halsey Says They "Regret" Returning To Music After Mean Fan Response To 'Lucky'

Halsey Says They "Regret" Returning To Music After Mean Fan Response To 'Lucky'

Hot On Capital

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

TV & Film

The Love Island curse sees couples split within weeks of leaving the villa

Love Island Curse Threatens 2024 Couples

Love Island

Hailey and Justin Bieber smiling and cradling baby bump

Are Hailey And Justin Bieber Having A Baby Girl Or Boy? The Latest Clues

Zac Efron on the red carpet for Family Affair next to a picture of him in a white t-shirt and beanie hat

What Happened To Zac Efron? Actor Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalised

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

TV & Film

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Hugo Godfrey has confirmed when he and Jess White split

Love Island’s Hugo Finally Confirms When He And Jess Split Following Pictures Of Him Kissing Another Contestant

Love Island

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Wants To Play Britney Spears In Her Biopic

TV & Film

Team GB House

Team GB House At The Paris 2024 Olympic Games: How To Visit, Tickets, Location And Events

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Trailer, Cast And What Will Happen

TV & Film

Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script

Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script

TV & Film

What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained

What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained
Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fan Who Says The "Old Her" Wouldn't Date Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fan Who Says The "Old Her" Wouldn't Date Benny Blanco

Hugo and Jess have split days after watching the Love Island final together

Love Island’s Hugo Pictured Kissing Another Contestant Despite Attending Final With Jess

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch