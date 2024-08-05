The Hilarious Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Explained
5 August 2024, 12:26
Sabrina Carpenter drags men in her relatable 'Slim Pickins' lyrics.
Sabrina Carpenter has just played a brand new song live for the first time...what are her 'Slim Pickins' lyrics about though?
'Short n' Sweet' month is officially here. After months of anticipation, we are just days away from Sabrina Carpenter putting out her sixth studio album and it looks set to be her biggest project yet. Not only have the album's first two singles topped charts all around the world ('Espresso', 'Please Please Please') but Sabrina is also about to start a sold out arena tour.
Now, Sabrina has performed her as yet unreleased song 'Slim Pickins' and fans are living for the hilariously relatable lyrics.
What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' lyrics about?
'Slim Pickins' is Track 9 on 'Short n' Sweet' and Sabrina co-wrote the song with Jack Antonoff. Sabrina sang the song live at a Grammy Museum event on August 2nd and it wasn't long before videos from the event went viral online. 'Slim Pickins' is a gorgeous, bittersweet country inspired ballad in which Sabrina laments the lack of good men available to date.
In the chorus, Sabrina sings: Oh, it's slim pickings / If I can't have the one I love / Guess it's you that I'll be kissing / Just to get my fixings / Since the good ones are deceased or taken / I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'.
Getting specific, she adds: This boy doesn't even know the difference between "their," "there" and "they are" / Yet he's naked in my room / Missing all the things he's missing / God knows that he isn't living large.
Sabrina then jokes in the outro: And since the good ones call their exes wasted / And since the Lord forgot my gay awakening / Then I'll just be here in the kitchen / Serving up some moanin' and b---hin'.
Sabrina Carpenter’s new song off “Short n’ Sweet” titled “Slim Pickins” in full.— SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) August 3, 2024
Out Aug 23rd. pic.twitter.com/bKUIRz6KmX
We have no choice but to stan!
Sabrina Carpenter - 'Slim Pickins' lyrics
VERSE 1
Guess I'll end this life alone
I am not dramatic, these are just the thoughts that pass right through me
All the douchebags in my phone
I play 'em like a slot machine
If they're winnin', I'm just losin'
PRE-CHORUS
A boy who's jacked and kind
Can't find his ass to save my life
CHORUS
Oh, it's slim pickings
If I can't have the one I love
Guess it's you that I'll be kissing
Just to get my fixings
Since the good ones are deceased or taken
I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'
VERSE 2
Mm
Jesus, what's a girl to do?
This boy doesn't even know the difference between "their," "there" and "they are"
Yet he's naked in my room
Missing all the things he's missing
God knows that he isn't living large
PRE-CHORUS
A boy who's nice, that breathes
Well, I swear he's nowhere to be seen
CHORUS
It's slim pickings
If I can't have the one I love
Guess it's you that I'll be kissing
Just to get my fixings
Since the good ones are deceased or taken
I'll just keep on moanin' and b---hin'
Moanin' and b---hin'
OUTRO
And since the good ones call their exes wasted
And since the Lord forgot my gay awakening
Then I'll just be here in the kitchen
Serving up some moanin' and b---hin'
Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics