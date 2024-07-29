Sabrina Carpenter Fans Call Out "Gross" Resurfaced Interview From When She Was 17

Sabrina Carpenter Fans Call Out "Gross" Resurfaced Interview From When She Was 17.

By Sam Prance

"Oh my gosh, she was so uncomfortable in this interview, how gross!"

Sabrina Carpenter fans are criticising a viral clip from an old interview where she was asked about sexting when she was 17.

Sabrina Carpenter may be experiencing brand new heights of fame right now thanks to her Number 1 singles 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please' but she's been in the spotlight for over a decade now. From starring as Maya in Girl Meets World on the Disney Channel to releasing her debut single 'Can't Blame a Girl For Trying' in 2014, Sabrina is no stranger to fame.

As a result, Sabrina has done interviews since she was a child and people are now criticising an interview that's resurfaced.

Back in 2017, Sabrina appeared on The Zach Sang Show to promote her second album 'Evolution'. Sabrina was just 17 at the time and the conversation moved from her music to sexting. One clip from the interview has now resurfaced on X and fans are pointing out that Sabrina, who was a minor at the time, seems "uncomfortable" with the line of questioning.

In the clip, Zach's cohost Dan Zolot asks Sabrina how old she is and when she says that she's 17, he asks: "Are you into sexting?" Nervously laughing, Sabrina replies: "No, I'm still in the teenage phase where it's weird if I send the first text." Continuing, Dan then asks Sabrina if she responds to sexts and she says that's why she deleted Snapchat.

Zach then joins in and says: "When I get naked photos, it's like an ego boost for me...I'll welcome any nude."

The original interview has since been removed from the internet.

no because i will never forget sabrinas first interview with them. they SCRUBBED it off the internet but this is the only clip i can find, and its bad enough. like why are these grown men talking to a minor about nud3s and if she sends them?? pic.twitter.com/6qqIoaiXtr — donate in bio 🇵🇸 (@likewoahstay) July 22, 2024

In one tweet criticising the nature of the interview, one fan wrote: "no because i will never forget sabrina's first interview with them. they SCRUBBED it off the internet but this is the only clip i can find, and its bad enough. like why are these grown men talking to a minor about nud3s and if she sends them??"

Another fan added: "WHAT THE F--- IS THIS SHE'S 17! oh you will rot in hell." Someone else also tweeted: "Oh my gosh, she was so uncomfortable in this interview, how gross!"

her saying she’s still in the teenaged phase AND HIM DOUBLING DOWN ON THE QUESTION??? LIKE HELLO??? — AleenaChe ૮꒰˶• ༝ •˶꒱ა (@actllyaleena) July 24, 2024

Oh my gosh, she was so uncomfortable in this interview, how gross! — ScorchingIvy (@IvyScorching) July 24, 2024

Asking that DIRECTLY AFTER learning she was 17 is highly creepy behaviour — mi (@totallynotnine) July 24, 2024

They should have shut that convo down as soon as she said she was a minor — Gozi 🧜🏿‍♀️ (@NgoziMai) July 24, 2024

the fact he literally asked if she 18 and when she said she wasnt he continued to ask her a sexual question. so disgusting https://t.co/NwB4FphE1r — ash (@dontsmileatmila) July 24, 2024

The clip has since been viewed over two million times with multiple people criticising the nature of the interview.

