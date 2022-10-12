Sabrina Carpenter Changes Her 'Nonsense' Lyrics Every Show & It's Become A TikTok Trend

12 October 2022, 16:48 | Updated: 12 October 2022, 16:52

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' ad-libs have gone viral
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' ad-libs have gone viral. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Sabrina Carpenter has everyone obsessing over her improvised 'Nonsense' lyrics and the on-stage moment has even become a TikTok trend!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There's one thing we can say for certain... and that's that Sabrina Carpenter sure knows how to put on a show!

The 23-year-old has taken her music on the road to celebrate the release of her fifth studio album, 'Emails I Can't Send', and she's made quite the splash in the process!

This Sabrina Carpenter Songs Sounds Just Like Ariana Grande And We're Obsessed

It's been impossible to scroll through TikTok without seeing Sabrina land on your 'for you page', the songstress has created somewhat of a trend on the platform with one very special part of her SC5 tour.

Her certified bop 'Nonsense' was a fast fan-favourite upon the album's release in July, and famously features a series of ad-libs in its outro.

The singer-songwriter is taking her improvised rhymes all around the US, from Atlanta to Boston to Baltimore (fingers crossed that she'll bring it to the UK next).

Sabrina Carpenter is making TikTok waves with 'Nonsense'
Sabrina Carpenter is making TikTok waves with 'Nonsense'. Picture: Getty

During each concert, the former Disney darling improvises a new set of lyrics relating to the city she is performing in, fans have quickly cottoned on to her antics and have been posting them all over TikTok.

One of the most viral clips from her concerts has racked up a whopping 2.8million views, Sabrina playfully sings to the audience (and even references a fan-made sign):

"I'm sorry that this outro is chaotic / Don't call your ex Katie they are toxic / Baltimore I think that you're the hottest"

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the witty part of her set, with one writing: "She's customising it for every stop that's so cute.

Sabrina has taken 'Emails I Can't Send' on the road
Sabrina has taken 'Emails I Can't Send' on the road. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

"Toronto you're so cute it's like a fake crowd / Put your hands up if you've been to Drake's house / Leave your hands up if you want to make out"

In all the clips taking the platform by storm, the crowd of Carpenters go absolutely wild as the famous 'Nonsense' outro starts, Sabrina sings everything from pop culture references to comments on ticket sales, telling New York that they "sold out the fastest".

"Come over tonight my room is spotless / I'm so that this outro is chaotic / Atlanta is officially the hottest," she sang in another viral video.

Sabrina's trend has become so popular that some fans have even started making their own covers of the new lyrics and uploading them to the platform, there are so many renditions to choose from!

Another impressed fan wrote in the comments: "She is amazing I want to go to a show so bad I love the love I’m feeling from her live shows."

"You're so hot I must proceed with caution / It's wicked awesome to be here in Boston / If your ex wants you back it's gonna cost him"

What lyrics will she improvise next?

Sabrina Carpenter's full original 'Nonsense' lyrics:

(Verse 1)
Think I only want one number in my phone
I might change your contact to "don't leave me alone"
You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll
Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh

(Pre-Chorus)
But I can't help myself when you get close to me
Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "bleh-blah-bleh"
I don't want no one else, baby, I'm in too deep
Here's a lil' song I wrote, it's about you and me

(Chorus)
I'll be honest
Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense
Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in
And when you got your arms around me
Oh, it feels so good
I had to jump the octave
I think I got an ex, but I forgot him
And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it
I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense
I'm talkin', I'm talkin' (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

(Verse 2)
I'm talkin' all around the clock
I'm talkin' hope nobody knocks
I'm talkin' opposite of soft
I'm talkin' wild, wild thoughts
You gotta keep up with me
I got some young energy
I caught the L-O-V-E
How do you do this to me? Think I only want one number in my phone
I might change your contact to "don't leave me alone"
You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll
Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh

(Pre-Chorus)
But I can't help myself when you get close to me
Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "bleh-blah-bleh-bleh"
And I don't want no one else, baby, I'm in too deep
Here's a lil' song I wroet, it's about you and me
(Chorus)
I'll be honest
Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense
Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in
When you got your arms around me
Oh, it feels so good
I had to hit the octave
I think I got an ex, but I forgot him
And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it
I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense (Oh-oh)
I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'

(Bridge)
I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'
(Blah-blah, blah-blah)
Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah (Ah-ah)
I don't even know anymore

(Outro)
This song catchier than chickenpox is
I bet your house is where my other sock is
Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit
How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz
That one's not gonna make it
Most of these aren't gonna make it—

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kanye West's comments have been met with backlash

Bella Hadid, John Legend & More Respond To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Tweets

Amber Gill and Teddy Edwardes have sparked romance rumours

Amber Gill Sparks Dating Rumours With Reality Star Teddy Edwardes

Taylor Swift has told us more about her Lana Del Rey collab...

Taylor Swift Shows She's Lana Del Rey's Biggest Fan As She Talks About 'Snow On The Beach'

Drake occasionally shares photos of his son Adonis

Who Is Drake’s Son And Who Is His Baby Mum Sophie Brussaux? Everything You Need To Know

Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first baby!

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Niall Horan is set to join the coaching panel of The Voice season 23

Niall Horan Takes One Direction Experience To The Voice As He Becomes New Coach

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star