Sabrina Carpenter Changes Her 'Nonsense' Lyrics Every Show & It's Become A TikTok Trend

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' ad-libs have gone viral. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Sabrina Carpenter has everyone obsessing over her improvised 'Nonsense' lyrics and the on-stage moment has even become a TikTok trend!

There's one thing we can say for certain... and that's that Sabrina Carpenter sure knows how to put on a show!

The 23-year-old has taken her music on the road to celebrate the release of her fifth studio album, 'Emails I Can't Send', and she's made quite the splash in the process!

It's been impossible to scroll through TikTok without seeing Sabrina land on your 'for you page', the songstress has created somewhat of a trend on the platform with one very special part of her SC5 tour.

Her certified bop 'Nonsense' was a fast fan-favourite upon the album's release in July, and famously features a series of ad-libs in its outro.

The singer-songwriter is taking her improvised rhymes all around the US, from Atlanta to Boston to Baltimore (fingers crossed that she'll bring it to the UK next).

Sabrina Carpenter is making TikTok waves with 'Nonsense'. Picture: Getty

During each concert, the former Disney darling improvises a new set of lyrics relating to the city she is performing in, fans have quickly cottoned on to her antics and have been posting them all over TikTok.

One of the most viral clips from her concerts has racked up a whopping 2.8million views, Sabrina playfully sings to the audience (and even references a fan-made sign):

"I'm sorry that this outro is chaotic / Don't call your ex Katie they are toxic / Baltimore I think that you're the hottest"

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the witty part of her set, with one writing: "She's customising it for every stop that's so cute.

Sabrina has taken 'Emails I Can't Send' on the road. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

"Toronto you're so cute it's like a fake crowd / Put your hands up if you've been to Drake's house / Leave your hands up if you want to make out"

In all the clips taking the platform by storm, the crowd of Carpenters go absolutely wild as the famous 'Nonsense' outro starts, Sabrina sings everything from pop culture references to comments on ticket sales, telling New York that they "sold out the fastest".

"Come over tonight my room is spotless / I'm so that this outro is chaotic / Atlanta is officially the hottest," she sang in another viral video.

Sabrina's trend has become so popular that some fans have even started making their own covers of the new lyrics and uploading them to the platform, there are so many renditions to choose from!

Another impressed fan wrote in the comments: "She is amazing I want to go to a show so bad I love the love I’m feeling from her live shows."

"You're so hot I must proceed with caution / It's wicked awesome to be here in Boston / If your ex wants you back it's gonna cost him"

What lyrics will she improvise next?

Sabrina Carpenter's full original 'Nonsense' lyrics:

(Verse 1)

Think I only want one number in my phone

I might change your contact to "don't leave me alone"

You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll

Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh

(Pre-Chorus)

But I can't help myself when you get close to me

Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "bleh-blah-bleh"

I don't want no one else, baby, I'm in too deep

Here's a lil' song I wrote, it's about you and me



(Chorus)

I'll be honest

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in

And when you got your arms around me

Oh, it feels so good

I had to jump the octave

I think I got an ex, but I forgot him

And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it

I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense

I'm talkin', I'm talkin' (Ah-ah-ah-ah)



(Verse 2)

I'm talkin' all around the clock

I'm talkin' hope nobody knocks

I'm talkin' opposite of soft

I'm talkin' wild, wild thoughts

You gotta keep up with me

I got some young energy

I caught the L-O-V-E

How do you do this to me? Think I only want one number in my phone

I might change your contact to "don't leave me alone"

You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll

Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh



(Pre-Chorus)

But I can't help myself when you get close to me

Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "bleh-blah-bleh-bleh"

And I don't want no one else, baby, I'm in too deep

Here's a lil' song I wroet, it's about you and me

(Chorus)

I'll be honest

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in

When you got your arms around me

Oh, it feels so good

I had to hit the octave

I think I got an ex, but I forgot him

And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it

I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense (Oh-oh)

I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'



(Bridge)

I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'

(Blah-blah, blah-blah)

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah (Ah-ah)

I don't even know anymore



(Outro)

This song catchier than chickenpox is

I bet your house is where my other sock is

Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit

How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz

That one's not gonna make it

Most of these aren't gonna make it—

