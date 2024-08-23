Did Sabrina Carpenter Date Shawn Mendes? Their Relationship Timeline Explained
23 August 2024, 11:37
Sabrina Carpenter fans think 'Short n' Sweet' is partly inspired by a love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
So you've seen the theories that Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' album was inspired by Shawn Mendes. Now you're wondering, 'Wait, when did Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter date each other?!' Well, we're here to fill you in.
As soon as Sabrina Carpenter released her sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet', fans began to spot several key connections between the lyrics and Sabrina's alleged love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Sabrina is yet to say who inspired the songs but tracks like 'Taste', 'Sharpest Tool' and 'Coincidence' could all reference Shawn and Camila.
For anyone who missed Sabrina and Shawn's short n' sweet relationship, here's what we know went down between them.
When did Sabrina Carpenter date Shawn Mendes?
Sabrina and Shawn were first spotted hanging out in public in February 2023. Paparazzi captured the two pop stars walking together in LA. The following month, they were seen leaving Miley Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation' album listening at the same time, leading fans to speculate that they were in a relationship.
A source later told Entertainment Tonight later: "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy."
However, Shawn later said that he was not dating Sabrina in an interview with Dutch television show RTL Boulevard in March. Sabrina and Shawn were never spotted together in public again after that.
Are Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello friends?
The following month, Shawn reconnected with his ex Camila Cabello at Coachella and they briefly got back together before splitting again for good after six weeks. Fans think that both Sabrina and Camila have addressed the love triangle in their music with songs on 'C,XOXO' and 'Short n' Sweet'.
In her song 'June Gloom', Camila sings: If you like her so much, what are you here trying to find out? If she's so amazing, why are you on this side of town? / Talk to you in poems and songs, huh, baby? Does she get this wet for you, baby?
Meanwhile, in her song 'Taste', Sabrina sings: I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too.
Sabrina has never publicly commented on her relationships with neither Shawn nor Camila. However, both Sabrina and Camila posed for photos together at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Whether Shawn's new album 'Shawn' references the alleged love triangle is yet to be seen.
Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics