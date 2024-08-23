Sabrina Carpenter's 'Coincidence' Lyrics And The Surprise Meaning Explained

23 August 2024, 10:55

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' dropped on the 23rd of August, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' dropped on the 23rd of August, 2024.

By Tiasha Debray

Fans are convinced that Sabrina Carpenter’s song ‘Coincidence’ from her new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is about Shawn Mendes.

Sabrina Carpenter’s highly anticipated sixth studio album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ officially dropped on the 23rd of August and after the insane success of ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’, it’s safe to say that expectations are high.

Whilst fans may have expected several songs to be about her relationship with Irish actor Barry Keoghan. This relationship has been in the headlines recently for potentially ending - but the world was surprised when her new tracks actually dropped.

A number of songs on the album heavily imply that her music may be about a certain handsome pop star by the name of Shawn Mendes who Sabrina briefly dated after his 'split' with Camila Cabello.

So without further ado, what are Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Coincidence’ lyrics really about?

Fans believe Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Coincidence' is about Shawn Mendes
Fans believe Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Coincidence' is about Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Coincidence' lyrics about?

The fans have been on top of it and the most popular theory right now is that both songs ‘Dumb and Poetic’ and well as ‘Coincidence’ are about a tricky love triangle that went down between Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Fans have been digging into the past to make sense of the present and honestly, if you had no idea that Shawn and Sabrina were ever romantically connected, then don’t feel bad. It seems like a majority of the world seemed to have missed it because it was a short fling and Shawn seemed to have gone running back to Camila soon after.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been linked since 2023
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been linked since 2023. Picture: Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

Cast your mind back to the start of 2023, it all began when an anonymous tip was sent to gossip site DeuxMoi claiming Shawn and Sabrina were spotted on a dinner date together in LA.

Later in February and early March, the ‘couple’ were seen together at album parties and just on the streets in LA, so it seemed like- to the outside world, these two were together.

To the point that Shawn was noted to be wearing Sabrina’s birthstone around his neck at a Vanity Fair Party.

So imagine the world’s surprise when in an interview with RTL Boulevard, Shawn quickly and clearly nipped the rumours in the bud by stating, “We are not dating but I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina.”

After that interview in March, Camila and Shawn were spotted kissing in April 2023 at Coachella and the rest is history.

What flame may have burned between Sabrina and Shawn seemed to have been blown out quickly and with the release of ‘Coincidence’ fans think Sabrina might still be processing what happened between them.

“The second I put my head on your chest/ She knew, she’s got a real sixth sense,” she sings in the song.

“Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice/ And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life.”

From the lyrics, fans think Sabrina was calling out Camila for not being able to let go of Shawn as she continuously popped back up in his life.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially broke up in 2021
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially broke up in 2021. Picture: Getty

Later in the song, Sabrina seemed to directly call out what happened at Coachella after the pair were spotted kissing in the crowd.

“What a surprise, your phone just died/ Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs./ Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?”

Was Sabrina spilling the tea on what happened that weekend? From the lyrics, it seemed like she was implying that Shawn hadn't been contactable and possibly told her his phone had died.

The ‘Espresso’ singer seems to have thought Shawn had gone to Coachella that weekend with pre-made plans to meet up with Camila - but this is all speculation based on her song lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes were only linked together for a few months early in 2023
Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes were only linked together for a few months early in 2023. Picture: Getty

Whether it's about Camila or not, Sabrina's almost certainly talking about an ex when she sings "Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew/ Least that's what you said."

If this is about Camila and Shawn, then the whole picture being painted is that maybe Shawn wasn't as over Camila as he claimed to be when he began seeing Sabrina and hey, that's got to hurt.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated for roughly two years
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated for roughly two years. Picture: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Coincidence' lyrics

[Intro]

(One, two, one, two, three, woo)

[Verse 1]

The second I put my head on your chest

She knew, she's got a real sixth sense

Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice

And without her even bein' here, she's back in your life

Now she's in the same damn city on the same damn night

[Chorus]

And you've lost all your common sense

What a coincidence

[Post-Chorus]

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na

[Verse 2]

Last week, you didn't have any doubts

This week, you're holding space for her tongue in your mouth

Now shе's sendin' you some pictures wеarin' less and less

Tryna turn the past into the present tense, huh

Suckin' up to all of your mutual friends

[Chorus]

And you've lost all your common sense

(You've lost all your common sense)

The way you told me the truth, minus seven percent (Minus seven percent)

What a coincidence, uh

[Post-Chorus]

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

[Bridge]

What a surprise, your phone just died Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs

Palm Springs looks nice, but who's by your side?

Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew

Least that's what you said (That's what you said)

[Chorus]

What a coincidence

Oh, wow, you just broke up again

What a coincidence

[Outro]

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na (Coincidence)

Oh, na-na, na-na-na-na (Coincidence)

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na (Coincidence)

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na (Coincidence)

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out

