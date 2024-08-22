Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out

22 August 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 22 August 2024, 11:37

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out
Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images), Island Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina carpenter releases 'Short n' Sweet' on Friday 23rd August but what time does it come out?

With just hours to go, the wait for a new Sabrina Carpenter album is officially...'Short n' Sweet'. What time does it come out though? And will 'Short n' Sweet' drop at different times in different countries? We're here to break it all down for you.

After ending her amazing 'Emails I Can't Send' era with The Eras Tour in March, Sabrina launched straight into her 'Short n' Sweet' era. First things first, she released 'Espresso' and it immediately became 2024's song of the summer. Two months later, she put out 'Please Please Please' and it became her first US Number 1 single. Pretty legendary if you ask me.

As a result all eyes are on Sabrina and all ears are desperate to hear her new album. When can you stream 'Short n' Sweet' though, and what time does it come out where you live? All the international 'Short n' Sweet' release times are below.

When does Sabrina Carpenter release 'Short n' Sweet'?

Sabrina Carpenter unveils the Short n Sweet vinyl variants

Here's when Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' comes out in your country:

Just like 'Emails I Can't Send', 'Short n' Sweet' will be released at midnight local time. This means that no matter where you live, you can stream and download the album as soon as the clock hits 00:00 in your country on August 23rd.

As a result, the album will be available to download and stream in just a few hours in New Zealand and then it will come out time zone by time zone ending with the US. Fans will start reacting to the album as soon as it comes out where they live so avoid going on social media if you don't want any spoilers.

You can also purchase physical versions of 'Short n' Sweet' from Sabrina's store. There are multiple vinyls, cassettes, CDS and bundles for fans to choose from, including a vinyl with an exclusive bonus track.

What is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' tracklist?

For 'Short n' Sweet', Sabrina has teamed up with her close friends and past 'Emails I Can't Send' collaborators John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Julia Michaels, Amy Allen and Steph Jones for more magic. Not to mention, she's also worked with iconic producers Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey) and Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez) for the first time.

These are the Short n' Sweet song titles:

  1. Taste
  2. Please Please Please
  3. Good Graces
  4. Sharpest Tool
  5. Coincidence
  6. Bed Chem
  7. Espresso
  8. Dumb & Poetic
  9. Slim Pickins
  10. Juno
  11. Lie to Girls
  12. Don't Smile
  13. Needless to Say (Vinyl Exclusive)

Which track are you claiming?

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

