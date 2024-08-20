Madison Beer Slams People Calling Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX "New Artists"

Madison Beer Slams People Calling Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX "New Artists". Picture: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Lars Niki/Getty Images for Coach

By Sam Prance

"These girls have been working, literally, for 10 plus years."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Madison Beer has called out people for thinking that artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx and Chappell Roan are "new".

This year, Sabrina, Charli and Chappell have all reached brand new heights of success. People can't get enough of Sabrina's hits 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please', Charli has taken over the entire internet with Brat Summer and Chappell is dominating charts everywhere with 'Good Luck, Babe!' and 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'.

Now, Madison has entered the chat and praised all three artists but questioned the fact that people are acting like they are industry plants.

In fact, Sabrina, Charli and Chappell have all been working hard for years. Sabrina's four (!) Hollywood Records albums, Charli's mixtapes, Chappell's YouTube era! Does no one know their pop music history?!

Read more: Chappell Roan Calls Out Fans For Harassing And Stalking Her In New Viral Video

Madison Beer opens up about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter

Speaking to Paper about Sabrina, Charli and Chappell's success, Madison said: "I love to see women in music succeed. It's so awesome. The only thing that bothers me, about all of it, whether it's Chappell or Sabrina or Charli, is people being like, "Oh my God, this new artist and this person that just came out of nowhere.""

Madison then explained: "These girls have been working, literally - for 10 plus years - most of them. So I just think it’s a little bit funny when people are like, 'Oh, this person just dropped out of the sky.' I'm like, no they didn't. They’ve literally been working for so long."

Despite their recent chart achievements, Sabrina, Charli and Chappell have all been working as artists for many years now. Charli debuted in 2011, Sabrina debuted in 2014 and Chappell debuted in 2017.

Praising them further, Madison added: "It's so cool seeing these girls show that their hard work pays off. They should be credited for their hard work and not just be called overnight successes, you know?"

Madison is actually close friends with Sabrina in real life. Speaking about Sabrina's rise with Capital Buzz, Madison said: "It's really cool to see someone that's a really genuine person win."

Sofia Carson, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter in 2019. Picture: Getty

Discussing Charli with Paper, Madison also said: "I saw someone on TikTok that was like, ‘Oh my God, this new artist Charli XCX. How did y'all not put me on sooner?'. And I was like, new artist? Girl. I don't know." I get defensive because I feel like it’s almost disrespectful. Maybe she's a new artist to you, but these people have been working for so fucking long."

She ended by saying: "Charli specifically has been working for so long, curating and perfecting this sound. They deserve credit for the years and years of working and not having the number one hits, because that's [what] really shapes you."

Were you fans of Sabrina, Charli and Chappell before this year?

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.