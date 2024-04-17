Chappell Roan Explains Heartbreaking Meaning Behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' Lyrics
17 April 2024, 13:25 | Updated: 17 April 2024, 14:46
In 'Good Luck, Babe!', Chappell Roan sings about dating a closeted girl who refuses to acknowledge their relationship.
Chappell Roan has opened up about the meaning behind her 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics and what the song was like to write.
Everything's coming up Chappell Roan right now! After supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the Guts World Tour and wowing fans with her Tiny Desk Concert, people can't get enough of the rising star. Not to mention, Chappell's debut performance at Coachella has led to 'Red Wine Supernova', 'HOT TO GO!' and 'Casual' all entering the US Spotify chart.
However, it's Chappell's new song 'Good Luck, Babe!' that's really taking the world by storm – it's become Chappell's first Hot 100 hit. What are Chappell's 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics about though? Here's the story behind the queer anthem.
What are Chappell Roan's 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics about?
In 'Good Luck, Babe!', Chappell sings about dating a closeted girl who refuses to acknowledge their relationship. In the first verse, Chappell sings: You can say that we are nothing, but you know the truth. She then adds: I don't wanna call it off
But you don't wanna call it love / You only wanna be the one that I call baby.
In the chorus, Chappell wishes the girl good luck with denying her true feelings. She laments: You can kiss a hundred boys in bars / Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling / You can say it's just the way you are / Make a new excuse, another stupid reason / Good luck, babe.
Explaining the meaning behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' with Rolling Stone, Chappell said that it's "about wishing good luck to someone who is denying fate". She then continued: "I was just wanting to write a big anthemic pop song."
Discussing the writing process, she said: "I knew exactly what I wanted. I wrote it in three minutes. I felt so much anger. I was so upset. It all came out and I didn’t add anything when I wrote it all, done. It was a perfect storm."
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe! (Official Lyric Video)
You can hear Chappell's anger and heartbreak in the iconic bridge. She belts: When you wake up next to him in the middle of the night / With your head in your hands, you're nothing more than his wife / And when you think about me, all of those years ago / You're standing face to face with 'I told you so'.
Elsewhere, Chappell told Rolling Stone that she's hoping to film a music video for the song in June.
BRB, screaming 'I told you sooooooooooooooo!' at the top of my lungs until further notice.
Chappell Roan - 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics
VERSE 1
It's fine, it's cool
You can say that we are nothing, but you know the truth
And guess I'm the fool
With her arms out like an angel through the car sunroof
PRE-CHORUS
I don't wanna call it off
But you don't wanna call it love
You only wanna be the one that I call baby
CHORUS
You can kiss a hundred boys in bars
Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling
You can say it's just the way you are
Make a new excuse, another stupid reason
Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
VERSE 2
I'm cliché, who cares?
It's a sexually explicit kind of love affair
And I cry, it's not fair
I just need a little lovin', I just need a little air
PRE-CHORUS
Think I'm gonna call it off
Even if you call it love
I just wanna love someone who calls me baby
CHORUS
You can kiss a hundred boys in bars
Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling
You can say it's just the way you are
Make a new excuse, another stupid reason
Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
BRIDGE
When you wake up next to him in the middle of the night
With your head in your hands, you're nothing more than his wife
And when you think about me, all of those years ago
You're standing face to face with "I told you so"
You know I hate to say it, I told you so
You know I hate to say, but I told you so
CHORUS
You can kiss a hundred boys in bars
Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling (Well, I told you so)
You can say it's just the way you are
Make a new excuse, another stupid reason
Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
OUTRO
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling
