Chappell Roan Explains Heartbreaking Meaning Behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' Lyrics

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

In 'Good Luck, Babe!', Chappell Roan sings about dating a closeted girl who refuses to acknowledge their relationship.

By Sam Prance

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chappell Roan has opened up about the meaning behind her 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics and what the song was like to write.

Everything's coming up Chappell Roan right now! After supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the Guts World Tour and wowing fans with her Tiny Desk Concert, people can't get enough of the rising star. Not to mention, Chappell's debut performance at Coachella has led to 'Red Wine Supernova', 'HOT TO GO!' and 'Casual' all entering the US Spotify chart.

Read more: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

However, it's Chappell's new song 'Good Luck, Babe!' that's really taking the world by storm – it's become Chappell's first Hot 100 hit. What are Chappell's 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics about though? Here's the story behind the queer anthem.

What are Chappell Roan's 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics about?

Chappell Roan Good Luck, Babe! Lyrics: The Meaning Explained. Picture: Amusement Records, Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In 'Good Luck, Babe!', Chappell sings about dating a closeted girl who refuses to acknowledge their relationship. In the first verse, Chappell sings: You can say that we are nothing, but you know the truth. She then adds: I don't wanna call it off

But you don't wanna call it love / You only wanna be the one that I call baby.

In the chorus, Chappell wishes the girl good luck with denying her true feelings. She laments: You can kiss a hundred boys in bars / Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling / You can say it's just the way you are / Make a new excuse, another stupid reason / Good luck, babe.

Explaining the meaning behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' with Rolling Stone, Chappell said that it's "about wishing good luck to someone who is denying fate". She then continued: "I was just wanting to write a big anthemic pop song."

Discussing the writing process, she said: "I knew exactly what I wanted. I wrote it in three minutes. I felt so much anger. I was so upset. It all came out and I didn’t add anything when I wrote it all, done. It was a perfect storm."

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe! (Official Lyric Video)

You can hear Chappell's anger and heartbreak in the iconic bridge. She belts: When you wake up next to him in the middle of the night / With your head in your hands, you're nothing more than his wife / And when you think about me, all of those years ago / You're standing face to face with 'I told you so'.

Elsewhere, Chappell told Rolling Stone that she's hoping to film a music video for the song in June.

BRB, screaming 'I told you sooooooooooooooo!' at the top of my lungs until further notice.

Chappell Roan - 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics

VERSE 1

It's fine, it's cool

You can say that we are nothing, but you know the truth

And guess I'm the fool

With her arms out like an angel through the car sunroof

PRE-CHORUS

I don't wanna call it off

But you don't wanna call it love

You only wanna be the one that I call baby

CHORUS

You can kiss a hundred boys in bars

Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling

You can say it's just the way you are

Make a new excuse, another stupid reason

Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

VERSE 2

I'm cliché, who cares?

It's a sexually explicit kind of love affair

And I cry, it's not fair

I just need a little lovin', I just need a little air

PRE-CHORUS

Think I'm gonna call it off

Even if you call it love

I just wanna love someone who calls me baby

CHORUS

You can kiss a hundred boys in bars

Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling

You can say it's just the way you are

Make a new excuse, another stupid reason

Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

BRIDGE

When you wake up next to him in the middle of the night

With your head in your hands, you're nothing more than his wife

And when you think about me, all of those years ago

You're standing face to face with "I told you so"

You know I hate to say it, I told you so

You know I hate to say, but I told you so

CHORUS

You can kiss a hundred boys in bars

Shoot another shot, try to stop the feeling (Well, I told you so)

You can say it's just the way you are

Make a new excuse, another stupid reason

Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

Good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

Well, good luck, babe (Well, good luck)

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

OUTRO

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

You'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling

Read more music news here:

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.